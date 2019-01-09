Clear

Coast Guard takes down tip sheet suggesting furloughed employees have garage sales, baby-sit

The US Coast Guard took down a tip sheet suggesting thousands of furloughed employees supplement their incom...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 7:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US Coast Guard took down a tip sheet suggesting thousands of furloughed employees supplement their income by having garage sales, baby-sitting and becoming a "mystery shopper."

The Washington Post reported that the tip sheet, titled "Managing Your Finances During a Furlough," was posted on the website of the Coast Guard employee support program called CG SUPRT. According to the Post, after the newspaper inquired about the tip sheet the Coast Guard took down the document late Wednesday morning.

Child care

Families and children

Labor and employment

Parents and parenting

Society

Workers and professionals

Coast Guard spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Scott McBride confirmed the page had been taken down.

"The information in this document does not reflect the Coast Guard's current efforts to support its workforce during the lapse," he told CNN in a statement. "As such, it has been removed from the CG Support website."

According to the Post, the five-page tip sheet encouraged furloughed employees to "be creative" and offered ideas for supplementing income like "have a garage sale - clean out your attic, basement and closets at the same time," and "turn your hobby into income."

Selling items online, baby-sitting, walking pets, tutoring and becoming a "mystery shopper" were all suggested ways to help employees cope with what is now the second-longest government shutdown in modern political history.

The partial government shutdown was in its 19th day on Wednesday, with an end not appearing imminent. President Donald Trump walked out of a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday and called discussions with congressional Democrats "a total waste of time."

The Post reported the tip sheet applied to the 8,500 civilians who make up the Coast Guard's workforce. About 6,400 employees are on indefinite furlough, the Post reports, and 2,100 are essential employees working without pay. These employees were last paid for the two-week period ending on December 22, according to the Post.

"Yes, your credit score may suffer during this time," the document reads, but it encourages employees to "keep things in perspective." The tip sheet says that during times of financial stress the credit score "becomes secondary to taking care of the basic necessities for your family."

"Bankruptcy is a last option," the document reads.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Indianapolis
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 8°
Rockville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Brazil
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Using 600 Rubiks Cubes to make the Statue of Liberty

Image

Mindful Eating

Image

Urgent care numbers are up

Image

Headstone knocked over at Parke County Cemetery

Image

Woman charged after allegedly bringing gun in school

Image

Sheriffs office reminds drivers to lookout for buggies after Saturday incident

Image

Winter is here, Kevin talks snow

Image

White River Bridge receives work

Image

Clabber Girl sign makeover continues

Image

Vigo County Sherriff's Office gets new vehicles

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community