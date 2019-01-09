Clear

Oscars fumble host test in wake of Kevin Hart's exit

Kevin Hart might have been a perfectly good host for the Oscars, before circumstances -- in the form of old ...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 4:32 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 4:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kevin Hart might have been a perfectly good host for the Oscars, before circumstances -- in the form of old tweets -- intervened. But once they did, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have botched the response, yielding a how-not-to class in public relations and stewardship of the entertainment industry's most prestigious award.

After breaking with Hart, the Academy should have quickly moved on and laid out a plan for what would follow. Instead, they left a vacuum that was filled by prognosticators, pundits, and Hart himself, who couldn't exactly go radio silent given that he's promoting a movie, "The Upside," which opens Friday.

Academy Awards

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Entertainment and arts awards

Kevin Hart

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Movie awards

Movies

In the most absurd sequence of events, the Academy allowed Ellen DeGeneres to insert herself into the breach, playing Oscar producer by publicly lobbying for Hart to be reinstated, and saying that organizers were open to the prospect.

Again, one can argue about whether breaking with Hart was the right move. But even if he was the best option for hosting the show, he certainly wasn't the only viable candidate, although that impression took hold the longer the situation dragged out without a resolution.

It's hard to completely understand the Academy's paralysis, except perhaps that after last year's ratings swoon, there are too many cooks in the kitchen. That includes ABC, which has reportedly offered several suggestions and potential "fixes" after last year's record-low ratings, which -- while precipitous -- need to be viewed in the context of an overall decline in award-show tune-in that a host, any host, would be hard-pressed to remedy.

According to Variety, a host-free Oscars is now looking likely, barring the enlistment of an A-list name at what amounts to the last minute.

Operating without a single host, incidentally, seems like a perfectly reasonable approach. If you think about it, the Golden Globes did essentially that with the unlikely pairing of Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, who largely disappeared -- as hosts often do -- after opening the festivities, which relied on acceptance speeches and tributes to carry the night.

Eliminating some of the obligatory host shtick would also assist in producing a shorter telecast -- one closer to three hours than four -- which was among ABC's goals in an effort to improve the ratings. With the awards scheduled for Feb. 24, delaying much longer on any of these decisions becomes increasingly problematic, and will only serve to make the choices made appear more desperate.

Ultimately, there's no polite way to say it: The Oscars have taken the industry's biggest, most glamorous event -- Hollywood's designated night to shine -- and managed to make themselves look like a teenager without a date a few weeks before prom.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 7°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Brazil
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Becoming sunny, but back to reality!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Candidates for Terre Haute Mayor file at the Vigo County Courthouse

Image

CDC reports three flu-related deaths in Indiana

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

"Learn to Swim" at the ISU Rec. Center

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Windy & colder. Some morning clouds, then sunny. High: 31°

Image

West Vigo

Image

Jenny Lundy

Image

ISU falls to Missouri State

Image

'When you're vulnerable and get taken advantage of it's difficult...' Widower gets $20,000 worth of

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community