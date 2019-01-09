Clear

Ransom demanded in suspected kidnapping of Norwegian businessman's wife

The wife of a prominent Norwegian businessman is missing in a suspected kidnapping, and her suspected captor...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 4:32 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 4:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The wife of a prominent Norwegian businessman is missing in a suspected kidnapping, and her suspected captors have demanded a ransom for her return, police said Wednesday.

Anne-Elisabeth Hagen, 68, the wife of multimillionaire Tom Hagen, disappeared on the morning of October 31, according to authorities.

Continents and regions

Europe

Northern Europe

Norway

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Kidnappings and abductions

"We can confirm that there is a ransom, and that serious threats have been issued," Øystein Stavdal Paulsen, senior adviser of Norway's East Police District, told CNN.

"Regarding the ransom, we do not want to confirm what amount or in what form," Paulsen added.

At a press conference Wednesday, Tommy Broeske, assistant chief of police, told reporters that police had been working on the case for "several weeks" but had previously asked media not to report on Hagen's disappearance as it could possibly endanger her life.

Broeske said that local police were working with Europol and Interpol on the case.

Norwegian state broadcaster NRK reported that multiple messages were found inside the Hagens' home. The suspected kidnappers have demanded payment in the cryptocurrency Monero, according to NRK.

Police are advising the family not to pay the ransom, Reuters reported.

The Norwegian financial magazine Kapital ranks Tom Hagen, a real estate investor and power facilities owner, at 172 on the magazine's 400 richest people list. His estimated net worth is around 1.7 billion Norwegian krone (about $200 million), according to Kapital.

Anne-Elisabeth Hagen was a board member of her husband's holding company until September, according to NRK.

The couple live in Fjellhamar, a village about 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) northeast of Oslo, according to NRK. The couple married in 1979, and have three adult children, it said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 7°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Brazil
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Becoming sunny, but back to reality!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Candidates for Terre Haute Mayor file at the Vigo County Courthouse

Image

CDC reports three flu-related deaths in Indiana

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

"Learn to Swim" at the ISU Rec. Center

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Windy & colder. Some morning clouds, then sunny. High: 31°

Image

West Vigo

Image

Jenny Lundy

Image

ISU falls to Missouri State

Image

'When you're vulnerable and get taken advantage of it's difficult...' Widower gets $20,000 worth of

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community