Clear

NYC's iconic Chrysler Building is up for sale

Purchased by the Abu Dhabi Investment Council in 2008, New York's Art Deco masterpiece the Chrysler Building is headed back to the market.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 4:37 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 4:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Chrysler Building, the art deco skyscraper that has been a key part of the New York City skyline for nearly 90 years, is up for sale.

The building has been owned by Mubadala, a Abu Dhabi investment fund, and real estate firm Tishman Speyer since 2008. They have hired CBRE Group to sell the property, according to Darcy Stacom, chairman of CBRE's New York City capital markets group. The sales plans were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

"Clearly, it's an iconic building with tremendous reputational value for the right buyer," said Brian Lott, spokesperson for Mubadala

When the building was completed in 1930, it was the tallest building in the world, a title it held for about a year until the Empire State Building opened less than a mile away in midtown Manhattan.

Today it is only the sixth tallest building in the city, and will drop down another notch later this year when a new office tower opens on the city's west side. But it is still one of the city's most recognizable buildings. It is famous for its triangle-shaped, vaulted windows worked into the stylized crown, along with its distinctive eagle gargoyles near the top. It has been featured prominently in many films, including Men in Black 3, Spider-Man, Armageddon, Two Weeks Notice and Independence Day.

But it finds itself competing for tenants with more modern office space. The previous sale took place just before the 2008 financial meltdown led to a plunge in real estate prices.

Still there have been a number of high profile skyscrapers purchased for top dollar in recent years, including the Waldorf Astoria hotel, which Chinese firm Anbang Insurance purchased in 2016 for nearly $2 billion, and the Willis Tower in Chicago, which was formerly known as Sears Tower -- once the world's tallest. Blackstone Group (BX) bought it for $1.3 billion 2015.

The Chrysler Building was headquarters of the American automaker until 1953, but it was named for and owned by Chrysler chief Walter Chrysler, not the company itself.

Walter Chrysler had set out to build the tallest building in the world, a competition at that time with another Manhattan skyscraper under construction at 40 Wall Street at the south end of Manhattan. He kept secret the plans for the spire that would grace the top of the building, building it inside the structure and out of view of the public until 40 Wall Street was complete. Once the competitor could rise no higher, the spire of the Chrysler building was raised into view, giving it the title.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 7°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Brazil
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Becoming sunny, but back to reality!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Candidates for Terre Haute Mayor file at the Vigo County Courthouse

Image

CDC reports three flu-related deaths in Indiana

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

"Learn to Swim" at the ISU Rec. Center

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Windy & colder. Some morning clouds, then sunny. High: 31°

Image

West Vigo

Image

Jenny Lundy

Image

ISU falls to Missouri State

Image

'When you're vulnerable and get taken advantage of it's difficult...' Widower gets $20,000 worth of

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community