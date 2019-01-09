Clear

Denver could become the first US city to decriminalize magic mushrooms

The Mile High City might be getting a whole lot higher.An advocacy group has collected nearly 9,500 s...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 2:49 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 2:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Mile High City might be getting a whole lot higher.

An advocacy group has collected nearly 9,500 signatures to get a measure on the ballot in May that would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in Denver.

Colorado

Continents and regions

Controlled substances

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Decriminalization

Denver

Drugs and society

Illegal drugs

Law and legal system

North America

Psilocybin mushrooms

Society

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

While the Denver Elections Division has yet to verify the signatures, the issue is sure to sprout some debate.

"We want people kept out of prison, families kept together," said Kevin Matthews, the campaign director of Decriminalize Denver. "That was the main motivation for this."

It's important to note that the measure would not legalize the use or sale of magic mushrooms in Colorado's capital but instead would treat possession of the drug as the lowest law enforcement priority.

'Magic mushroom' drug lifted 'cloud of doom' for cancer patients

Under federal law psychedelic mushrooms are classified as a Schedule I drug, the same as heroin or LSD. This means they have no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

The Denver Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Matthews says he wants to educate people on the effects of magic mushrooms and remove misunderstanding around their use and purpose.

The group claims psilocybin, a naturally occurring fungi, can reduce psychological stress, reduce opioid use and remain non-addictive.

How 'magic mushroom' chemical could free the mind of depression, addictions

"We believe that no one should be criminalized for possessing a harmless substance," he said.

The Denver Chamber of Commerce has not yet taken a position on the issue.

A similar effort to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms is underway in Oregon, where advocates are trying to get the issue on the ballot for the 2020 election.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 7°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Becoming sunny, but back to reality!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Candidates for Terre Haute Mayor file at the Vigo County Courthouse

Image

CDC reports three flu-related deaths in Indiana

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

"Learn to Swim" at the ISU Rec. Center

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Windy & colder. Some morning clouds, then sunny. High: 31°

Image

West Vigo

Image

Jenny Lundy

Image

ISU falls to Missouri State

Image

'When you're vulnerable and get taken advantage of it's difficult...' Widower gets $20,000 worth of

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community