Clear

Car sales drop in China for the first time in 20 years

Chinese shoppers bought fewer cars last year as trade tensions and a weaker economy contributed to the first...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 12:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Chinese shoppers bought fewer cars last year as trade tensions and a weaker economy contributed to the first annual sales decline in two decades.

The China Passenger Car Association said Wednesday that vehicle sales fell 5.8% in 2018 to 22.4 million vehicles. It's the first annual decline in nearly 20 years, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Automotive industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Automotive economic indicators

Companies

General Motors

Company activities and management

Sales and selling

Sales figures

Economy and economic indicators

International trade

Trade and development

North America

The Americas

United States

Economic conditions

Economic growth

Automakers and manufacturing

China is the world's biggest car market, and many global automakers have come to depend on blockbuster sales fueled by Chinese consumers who purchased vehicles as they joined the middle class.

But the market became much tougher last year because of a sharp slowdown in China's economy. Growth in 2018 is set to be the weakest since 1990, and 2019 looks even worse.

The world's second largest economy is feeling the effects of government attempts to rein in risky lending after a rapid rise in debt levels. Trade tensions with the United States have only made matters worse.

General Motors (GM) said Monday it delivered 3.6 million vehicles in China last year, almost 10% fewer than in 2017. GM plans to launch more than 20 new and refreshed models this year in China.

Volkswagen (VLKAF), the world's biggest automaker, is yet to report annual data. But its sales in China dropped 7.3% in November compared to the previous year.

"As in previous months, the tariff dispute with the USA had a marked impact on the overall market [in Asia]," it said last month. "The resulting reluctance of Chinese consumers to purchase vehicles led to a fall in deliveries."

The pain may continue. Chinese carmaker Geely (GELYF) expects sales to be roughly flat at 1.5 million vehicles this year, after 20% growth in 2018.

Other companies that rely on China's enormous market to boost their global sales have also come under pressure.

Apple (AAPL) said last week that weaker economic growth in China had harmed iPhone sales. CEO Tim Cook said the company had been blindsided by "the magnitude of the economic deceleration" there.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Indianapolis
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Becoming sunny, but back to reality!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CDC reports three flu-related deaths in Indiana

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

"Learn to Swim" at the ISU Rec. Center

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Windy & colder. Some morning clouds, then sunny. High: 31°

Image

West Vigo

Image

Jenny Lundy

Image

ISU falls to Missouri State

Image

'When you're vulnerable and get taken advantage of it's difficult...' Widower gets $20,000 worth of

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community