Warrant issued for R. Kelly's former manager

CNN has learned an arrest warrant was issued over the summer for R. Kelly's former manager, James Mason, after Mason was accused of threatening to kill the father of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women featured in "Surviving R. Kelly."

The incident, which allegedly took place in May 2018, was reported by Timothy Savage to Henry County police. According to Savage, who claims his daughter is being held by R. Kelly, Mason reached out to Savage.

The warrant was issued in August.

Reached by phone Wednesday morning, James Mason told CNN he had "no comment" and referred additional questions to his attorney.

In a police report obtained by CNN, Timothy Savage stated that Mason threatened, "Im gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I'm gonna get you, Im going to f***ing kill you,"

Savage's family has claimed she is having a sexual relationship with Kelly, and that she is being manipulated by him into cutting off contact with the outside world.

Her father says they haven't heard from her in about two years.

Savage responded to this claim in a video released in 2017, in which she denied she's being held and that she had been brainwashed by the Grammy-award winning singer.

"I just want everybody to know -- my parents and everybody in the world -- that I'm totally fine. I'm happy where I'm at and everything is OK with me," she said in the video.