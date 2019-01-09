Clear

Dramatic footage shows daring moment skier is rescued in French Alps

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 1:00 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Dramatic footage of a helicopter partially landing on a mountain side shows the incredible moment a skier was rescued from the French Alps.

The adrenaline-inducing video, posted on Facebook by Nicolas Derely, documents the precarious mission to rescue a young man who had injured his knee during a ski trip near the Anterne Pass.

The man, named as Bruno, became exhausted and suffered an agonizing fall.

The team was able to call the emergency services despite being well above cloud level, at a reported altitude of about 7,000 feet.

As members of his party watched on, a helicopter from the Peloton de Gendarmerie de Haute Montagne (French Mountain Police) delicately nudged its nose towards the steep slope.

What followed was astonishing.

The pilot managed to plant the aircraft's right landing skid into the snowy incline to allow three members of the rescue team to disembark and treat the injured man.

The medics fitted a leg brace on Bruno before the helicopter returned to perform the daring procedure again.

With the helicopter's rotor blades just inches away from smashing into the snow, the skier was winched away to a nearby hospital.

Watch the video at the top of the page to witness the dramatic rescue first hand.

