Clear

Trump makes clear he isn't up to the job

Donald Trump used his first televised Oval Office address to look the American people in the eye and do what...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 10:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Donald Trump used his first televised Oval Office address to look the American people in the eye and do what he had done more than 7,000 times in less than two years: lie, distort and deflect. It was the performance we all should have expected based on his false premise that a security emergency exists on the border with Mexico.

Trump's specific distortions included the false claim that Democrats "will not fund border security" and that a border wall, of the sort he promised to build, "will quickly pay for itself." Presumably these statements were made to divert attention from the fact that Democrats want to debate the approach to security, not the need for it. The idea that the wall will pay for itself is a fantasy meant to replace his oft stated campaign promise that Mexico would finance the construction.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Political Figures - US

Politics

US federal government

White House

He also blamed Democrats for a government shutdown he agreed he would "own" during a televised meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

The worst of Trump's all-too-predictable talk involved his description of undocumented immigrants committing violent crimes, which he offered to gin up fear about the nonexistent crisis. He failed to mention the two asylum-seeking children who died in his administration's custody last month, and then Trump had the nerve to speak of the nation's heart and soul.

As always, it seems the big takeaway from this Trump speech is the one that he has offered us many times before: As President, he has too little respect for the office he holds, the people he serves, and the tradition of Oval Office broadcasts.

President Ronald Reagan's first address of this sort considered a dire economic picture. "We have to face the truth," he said, "and then go to work to turn things around." George H.W. Bush proposed a sweeping program to deal with drug abuse, which Americans had ranked above other issues in a poll at the time.

George W. Bush spoke about one of the great moral questions of the day as he committed federal funds to stem cell research under certain conditions.

Besides the topics, which represented concerns outside partisan politics, the first Oval Office addresses by our most recent Republican presidents can be distinguished from Trump's talk by the manner of the leaders who gave then. These three presidents were serious in their demeanor and measured in tone. Nothing in what they said even hinted at hype or deception, because none was present. They referenced agreed-upon facts with true sincerity. And unlike Trump, Reagan and the Bushes did not express themselves as partisans but as leaders for all Americans.

The first Oval Office broadcast was made by Herbert Hoover in 1929. His subject was the very serious matter of arms reduction and peace. Subsequent broadcasts by presidents seated behind the chief executive's desk dealt with D-Day, the atom bomb attack on Hiroshima, the Cuban missile crisis and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. No president had abused his power to summon the nation's attention in this way, until now. Nine minutes in length, Donald Trump's debut Oval Office broadcast reminded the public that he is a President unlike no other and that we deserve better.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Becoming sunny, but back to reality!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"Learn to Swim" at the ISU Rec. Center

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Windy & colder. Some morning clouds, then sunny. High: 31°

Image

West Vigo

Image

Jenny Lundy

Image

ISU falls to Missouri State

Image

'When you're vulnerable and get taken advantage of it's difficult...' Widower gets $20,000 worth of

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Wind, wind, and more wind

Image

Hey Kevin 1-8

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community