Clear

Wife? Check. Kids? Check. Two left feet? Check. Check. Australian PM in #shoegate

What should have been a heartwarming photo of the Australian Prime Minister posing with his wife and kids ha...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 8:57 AM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 8:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

What should have been a heartwarming photo of the Australian Prime Minister posing with his wife and kids has brought out the best in Aussie banter, thanks to one minor problem: the image showed the PM, Scott Morrison, with two left feet.

The Photoshopped picture -- in which Morrison appeared to be wearing two white sneakers meant for the left foot -- went viral and earned itself the hashtag #shoegate.

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Heads of government

Heads of state

Politics

Political Figures - Intl

Scott Morrison

Prime ministers

The Liberal Party politician, who replaced colleague Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister last year, made light of the situation Wednesday, tweeting a photo of himself wearing a grubby pair of K Swiss sneakers.

He blamed his department for the doctored photo, adding: "but if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet!"

The leader's spokesman told Reuters the image was changed by staff without Morrison's knowledge or authorization.

Despite the attempts at damage control, Morrison was mocked online for the blunder.

Some took up the challenge and focused on the leader's hair -- as he requested.

Others made fun of the fact that Morrison is the country's sixth prime minister in just over a decade.

The rival Green Party couldn't resist the chance to poke fun at the leader.

At times a controversial figure in Australia, Morrison was an enthusiastic advocate for the country's strict border protection regime during his time as immigration minister.

In November, he blasted schoolchildren who were organizing protests for action on climate change. Organizers criticized Morrison in an email to CNN at the time. They said he did not listen to climate scientists and failed to take action to stop "dangerous climate change."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Rockville
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Brazil
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Becoming sunny, but back to reality!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"Learn to Swim" at the ISU Rec. Center

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Windy & colder. Some morning clouds, then sunny. High: 31°

Image

West Vigo

Image

Jenny Lundy

Image

ISU falls to Missouri State

Image

'When you're vulnerable and get taken advantage of it's difficult...' Widower gets $20,000 worth of

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Wind, wind, and more wind

Image

Hey Kevin 1-8

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community