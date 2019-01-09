Clear

URGENT - Rosenstein plans to leave Justice Dept. shortly after Barr confirmed

(CNN) -- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is planning to leave the Justice Department shortly after...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 7:12 AM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 7:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is planning to leave the Justice Department shortly after William Barr, the President's nominee for attorney general, is confirmed, according to a source familiar with his thinking. The source said Rosenstein is not being forced out, and he has conveyed his thinking to the White House. Barr's Senate confirmation hearing begins January 15, which means a confirmation vote at the earliest would occur in mid-February. Rosenstein's plans were earlier reported by ABC News. If confirmed, Barr would then oversee the special counsel's Russia investigation. Rosenstein has managed the investigation since it began in May 2017.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Becoming sunny, but back to reality!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Windy & colder. Some morning clouds, then sunny. High: 31°

Image

West Vigo

Image

Jenny Lundy

Image

ISU falls to Missouri State

Image

'When you're vulnerable and get taken advantage of it's difficult...' Widower gets $20,000 worth of

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Wind, wind, and more wind

Image

Hey Kevin 1-8

Image

Catching up after holiday bills

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community