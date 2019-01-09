Clear

BAFTA Film Awards 2019: Olivia Colman's 'The Favourite' dominates nominations

"The Favourite," the 18th century period comedy-drama starring Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, looks set to dom...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 4:18 AM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 4:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"The Favourite," the 18th century period comedy-drama starring Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, looks set to dominate the UK's 2019 BAFTA Awards, gaining 12 nominations including best film, it was announced Wednesday.

"Bohemian Rhapsody," "First Man," "Roma" and "A Star is Born" each received seven nominations from the British Academy.

Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" and Golden Globe winner "Green Book" were also among the nominations for Best Film.

Glenn Close, Lady Gaga and Olivia Colman were among the nominations for best actress.

Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale and Rami Malek were nominated for best actor, BAFTA announced Wednesday morning.

The awards ceremony will take place on February 10 in London and are seen as an important indicator for the Oscars.

Developing story, more to follow.

