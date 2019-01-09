"The Favourite," the 18th century period comedy-drama starring Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, looks set to dominate the UK's 2019 BAFTA Awards, gaining 12 nominations including best film, it was announced Wednesday.
"Bohemian Rhapsody," "First Man," "Roma" and "A Star is Born" each received seven nominations from the British Academy.
Arts and entertainment
Awards and prizes
BAFTA Awards
Celebrities
Entertainment and arts awards
Movie awards
Movies
Olivia Colman
Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" and Golden Globe winner "Green Book" were also among the nominations for Best Film.
Glenn Close, Lady Gaga and Olivia Colman were among the nominations for best actress.
Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale and Rami Malek were nominated for best actor, BAFTA announced Wednesday morning.
The awards ceremony will take place on February 10 in London and are seen as an important indicator for the Oscars.
Developing story, more to follow.
Related Content
- BAFTA Film Awards 2019: Olivia Colman's 'The Favourite' dominates nominations
- 2019 BAFTA nominations announced
- Women absent from key BAFTA film awards nominations
- Women absent from key BAFTA nominations
- SAG Awards 2019: See if your faves got nominated
- Oscar nominated film depicts school shooting
- Olivia de Havilland Fast Facts
- See the full list of BAFTA winners
- Grammy nominations 2019 could be surprising
- #MeToo, Time's Up movements dominate awards season