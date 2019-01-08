Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

What's behind the reaction to weatherman's slur

It's not surprising that a New York weatherman saying a racial slur on television ignited a controversy that...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 9:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's not surprising that a New York weatherman saying a racial slur on television ignited a controversy that ripped through social media. It is not surprising to some people that the incident led to the weatherman, Jeremy Kappell of WHEC in Rochester, New York, being fired.

What is surprising to many is that the antique Southern anti-black slur, coon, is often substituted for King in the name of the civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Discrimination

Internet and WWW

Martin Luther King, Jr.

Misc people

Racism and racial discrimination

Social media

Societal issues

Society

Technology

Weather

But many African-Americans are familiar with exactly that swap: Martin Luther Coon Boulevard, Martin Luther Coon Park, Martin Luther Coon Day, Martin Luther...

In fact, despite what many Americans assume, King is not universally respected or admired. Thirty-five years after Ronald Reagan signed the bill making King's birthday a federal holiday, there are those who still resist it.

In the firestorm that engulfed social media, people have rushed both to condemn Kappell and to defend him and criticize his station for firing him.

Would-be linguists have weighed in on both sides. One side saying Kappell either intentionally used the phrase, or that he slipped only in the time and place that he said it, but it must have been a part of his regular vocabulary.

"wowww that video. he definitely says that all the time, which is why it slipped out on air," said Twitter user @notmuchelse.

"Are you kidding me? That's one of the dumbest things I've ever heard. Say 'King' and 'Junior' 5 times fast and tell me what happens," responded another Twitter user with the handle @JaredG_13_.

Kappell insisted he simply "jumbled" his words. "There was no malice," he said in a Facebook video on Monday, "Some people did interpret that the wrong way. That is not a word that I said. I promise you that." He meant he did not intentionally say the word "coon," but jumbled together the k-sound from King with the "oo" sound from "junior." He said he often speaks quickly in his weather reports.

"I would never want to tarnish the reputation of such a great man as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of the greatest civic leaders of all time."

"I've probably said Martin Luther King Jr. a thousand times or more in my career," he told The New York Times in a phone interview. "To my knowledge, this is the first time that it came off wrong."

In response to a Twitter user who charged that he made the slur intentionally, he railed, "You are out of your mind to think I would jeopardize future of my family and career to insert a racial slur against the GREATEST civil rights leader of all time?!?! #Ridiculous #Hateful #Judgemental and #youdontknowthefirsthingaboutme!"

We may never know what is in Kappell's heart. But the strong response to the slur, whether intentionally uttered or not, and the speed of his station's firing him -- two days after his remark -- show the powerful emotion around the slur and casual, offhand utterances like it.

Casual racism is such a common occurrence, it's like the air we, people of color, move through. There are "microagressions," slights or assumptions that were not even acknowledged enough to have a name in previous generations -- the same way routine harassment was tolerated prior to the #MeToo revolution. There are institutional biases that afflict the places we live and work. And there are entrenched societal prejudices that affect the medical care we receive and how police protect us, or not.

That's why some social media users found it so easy to believe Kappell must use the c-slur "all the time." People who had never met him had heard casual racial slips too often.

Kappell appears to be sincere in his Facebook video and in his stated admiration for King.

But the constant exposure to racial slights, big and small, the daily assault, and to the way non-black people refer to some of the places where we live and go to school, rubs nerves raw. And when a slight is made publicly, the hurt leads to demands for repair.

The debate on social media has moved predictably to whether Kappell's firing makes him a martyr of political correctness.

The mayor of Rochester, who is black, demanded Kappell's firing, though the station's general manager said the mayor's demands had nothing to do with the station's action.

Notably, in a statement, the Rochester Association of Black Journalists, while highly critical of the station for not responding immediately to the slur, did not call for his firing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wind, wind, and more wind

Image

Hey Kevin 1-8

Image

Catching up after holiday bills

Image

Teen vaping ordinance in Oblong

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

THN THS

Image

Don Morris announces run for Terre Haute City Council

Image

How is this warm weather impacting bugs?

Image

Brendan Kearns talks about the jail location progress

Image

On-campus recycling sees an uptick

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community