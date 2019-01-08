Clear

Why does food taste different on planes?

If you've ever brought a favorite treat along to enjoy on a flight -- a special chocolate bar, stacked-high ...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 8:46 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 8:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

If you've ever brought a favorite treat along to enjoy on a flight -- a special chocolate bar, stacked-high sandwich, or flaky pastry, say -- you might have noticed it didn't taste as great at 30,000 feet.

It's not just you.

Air transportation

Aircraft

Airlines

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Food and drink

Food products

Fruits and vegetables

Kinds of foods and beverages

Transportation and warehousing

Vegetables

Diet and nutrition

Diet, nutrition and fitness

Health and medical

Nutrition

Flying has a very real effect on the smell and taste of food and drinks for a number of reasons.

Herbert Stone, who has a PhD in nutrition, worked on food for the Apollo Moon Mission. He says that says chilly airplane temps are partly to blame. We don't taste flavors as well when it's cold.

Remember too, that taste and smell are inextricably combined, so what affects your sense of smell impacts tastes big-time.

Pressurized cabins lower blood oxygen levels, and that reduces the ability of olfactory receptors. And the constantly circulating, super-dry air of the airplane cabin—an average 12 percent humidity, lower than that of the Sahara Desert—directly affects the nose.

"Low moisture and air movement will dry the nasal passages and this reduces odor and taste sensitivity," says Stone, who adds that when the exact same food is tested at sea level, "it will be rated as stronger and more intense."

Then there's the noise—the drone of the airplane's engines, the baby screeching in the back row—also affects how food tastes.

Additional research has shown that no matter the environment, flavor perception is dampened by loud background sounds.

Some tastes are affected by these factors more than others.

"Salt is perceived to be between 20 and 30 percent less intense and sugar 15 to 20 percent less intense, at high altitude, according to research by the Fraunhofer Institute for Building Physics that was conducted for Lufthansa. The perception of fruity aromas and acids is by contrast more stable," according to research by the Fraunhofer team.

And this might be a conservative estimate: "In the air you lose almost 70 percent of your sense of taste," says Antonio Fernandez, AeroMexico's senior vice president for on-board product.

Considering all of these factors, it's not a big surprise that the salted caramel macaron that explodes your taste buds with flavor on the ground tastes like a ghost of itself in the air.

But savvy airline chefs know that some flavors do better than others in the sky: Spicy and intense flavors remain pretty stable at altitude—like a Thai or Korean curry, and so does fresh fruit, especially citrus. Umami flavors--like those found in mushrooms, seaweed, hard cheeses and meat--lend richness and depth to dishes, and they come through well, too.

"Flavors such as cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, parmesan, tomato, mushrooms, soy, meat and lentils" are the go-to flavor-enhancers for Aeromexico's chefs, says Fernandez.

Cuisine that relies on subtle flavors (like how fish, pasta or poultry might normally be prepared) end up the big flavor losers and lead to complaints, food scientists have found. "Typical reactions include words like 'tasteless' and 'cardboard'," says Stone.

On top of all the taste-perception challenges, food prep areas aren't exactly restaurant-quality at 30,000 feet. Flight attendants aren't sous chefs, and space is at a premium. There's only one oven and an entire entree must be cooked at the same temperature for the same amount of time.

"I actually liked the challenge that this proposed because it allowed me to get creative on how to keep some things crunchy, some soft, and all hot and delicious," says Brad Farmerie, the Executive Chef at New York City's Saxon + Parole. He developed the menu for Mint, JetBlue's premium class of service.

He said getting a soft-boiled egg for brunch items or being able to offer a medium-rare burger was a challenge that took some time to successfully crack.

Some airline chefs will just ramp up sugar and salt to make up for lost flavors and less-than-ideal cooking circumstances. "This just adds to the dehydration that travelers feel during and after the flight," Farmerie says.

When he developed a menu for the airline, "I knew that I needed to incorporate acidity, heat and umami to make up for the muted sense of smell and taste. These elements give the cuisine a 'lift' and brighten the natural flavors of the dish without the need for more salt," he adds.

Farmerie cites the airline's popular carrot and ginger soup with chili marshmallow as one that ticks all the boxes: It combines fresh carrot flavor with white miso for umami, lemon juice for acidity, and ginger and chili for sweet spice, all of which provide flavor without extra salt or sweetener.

Whether you order on board, buy food at the airport, or bring your meal from home, keep in mind that simple, healthy foods are what most chefs who are frequent fliers choose: Fruit and cheese plates (err on the side of harder cheese when it comes to security restrictions); Asian stir-fries; and vegetable soups like carrot or tomato.

And maybe throw one of those travel-size bottles of hot sauce into your carry-on bag.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wind, wind, and more wind

Image

Hey Kevin 1-8

Image

Catching up after holiday bills

Image

Teen vaping ordinance in Oblong

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

THN THS

Image

Don Morris announces run for Terre Haute City Council

Image

How is this warm weather impacting bugs?

Image

Brendan Kearns talks about the jail location progress

Image

On-campus recycling sees an uptick

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community