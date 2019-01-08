Clear

New York police have closed the investigations into Mario Batali

The New York Police Department has closed its two investigations into sexual misconduct allegations against ...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 8:45 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 8:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The New York Police Department has closed its two investigations into sexual misconduct allegations against celebrity chef and restaurateur Mario Batali without filing charges, a law enforcement official told CNN on Tuesday.

CNN reached out to a representative for Batali and is waiting to hear back.

Only one of the two cases the NYPD's Special Victims Division was investigating was within the statute of limitations, the official told CNN, and the NYPD was not able to develop probable cause in either of the two cases it was investigating.

The department doesn't have any open cases into Batali, the official said.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the matter.

Allegations against Batali first surfaced in December 2017, after the restaurant news website Eater reported on four accounts of women who claimed that Batali "touched them inappropriately in a pattern of behavior that appears to span at least two decades."

Batali stepped away from his gig co-hosting ABC's "The Chew" shortly after the report published, an ABC spokesperson confirmed then. The Food Network, which aired Batali's show "Molto Mario" from 1996 to 2004, told CNN in December that it was shelving plans to bring back the program.

The NYPD in May confirmed to CNN that it was investigating allegations against Batali that were raised in a report on "60 Minutes." Women who worked in restaurants associated with Batali told CNN that inappropriate behavior was commonplace.

Batali in a statement at the time said: "I vehemently deny any allegations of sexual assault. My past behavior has been deeply inappropriate and I am sincerely remorseful for my actions." He declined to be interviewed by "60 Minutes."

Batali's former hospitality group, B&B Hospitality, in May decided to end its partnership with him. CNN has reached out to the group for comment.

