Rashida Tlaib: 'I am not the only one that is this angry and this upset'

Rep. Rashida Tlaib said Tuesday that her expletive-laden call for President Donald Trump's impeachment might have been a "distraction" but that it was a sentiment nonetheless shared around the country.

"I am not the only one that is this angry and this upset," the Michigan Democrat said on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront." "And as a person -- again a woman of color -- as a person that is newly elected here, the first thing I have to vote on, and I did, was to get the government back up and running."

Political Figures - US Rashida Tlaib

RELATED: Rashida Tlaib made history with her swearing-in. Here's what to know about the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress

Last week, the freshman congresswoman said, "We're gonna impeach the motherf****r," and as the remark picked up steam online, fellow members of Congress, many in the media and Trump himself criticized the language.

Tlaib told CNN she wants to focus on the ongoing partial government shutdown, and she noted the toll it was taking on government workers and the public, as well as the expiration of the Violence Against Women Act.

"The detrimental toll that it has on our residents is so tremendous, and that's something that we need to focus on," Tlaib said.

She said she was surprised her comment was still being talked about, and compared the moment on the national stage with her time at the state level.

"I'm very unapologetically me," Tlaib said. "And I know people back home that I've represented for six years in the state Legislature in Michigan are kind of used to my realness, used to this passion that I have, and I know for many people it did get the best of me at that moment, and for many people it might have been a -- very much a distraction."