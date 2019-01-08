Clear

Mohamed Salah wins Africa player of the year award for second year in a row

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has won the CAF African Footballer of the Year for the second time in a row, bea...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 7:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has won the CAF African Footballer of the Year for the second time in a row, beating his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane of Senegal and Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The annual award is decided by a voting panel made up of national team coaches and captains, plus a selection of officials and journalists.

Africa

Continents and regions

Egypt

England

Europe

Football (Soccer)

Liverpool

Middle East and North Africa

Mohamed Salah

Northern Africa

Northern Europe

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

United Kingdom

The Liverpool striker won the Golden Boot for the 2017-18 Premier League season after scoring 32 goals in 36 appearances for the club to set a record for most goals scored by a player in the modern league era.

"I can't believe it's been a year since I was last on this stage. I've always said this award for me is very big. I love it, because I saw it when I was young. I had the dream to win one day. So now I've won it twice. I'm very proud to have won it twice," Salah said at the ceremony held in Dakar, the Senegalese capital.

"I have to thank my family, teammates, fans and everyone who played a role in my career to make this happen today. I would love to dedicate this award to my country, Egypt."

Salah is the second Egyptian to win the award after Mahmoud Al Khatib's 1983 success.

The 26-year-old Salah, alongside Mane, also led his Liverpool side to the Champions League final in 2018, where they lost to Spanish giants Real Madrid in Kiev, Ukraine, in a game in which he went off in the first half after suffering a shoulder injury.

The Egyptian international, however, endured a torrid time during the 2018 World Cup in Russia with his national side.

He scored twice for Egypt but that could not stop the team from crashing out in the group stages with three consecutive defeats.

READ: Mo Salah: Can Liverpool keep hold of 'the greatest Egyptian player'?

After Egypt's elimination, Salah threatened to quit the national team, but the country hopes he leads the team to victory on home soil at this summer's Africa Cup of Nations, which Egypt is set to host.

He has returned to form this season after a slow start and has scored 13 goals in the Premier League, one fewer than Aubameyang, as Liverpool bids to win its first league title in 29 years.

At the awards ceremony Tuesday night, South African striker Thembi Kgatlana was named women's player of the year.

Kgatlana, 22, was the breakout star of last year's Africa Women's Cup of Nations. She led South Africa to the final with five goals before losing to perennial champions Nigeria 1-0.

Nigerian Asisat Oshoala, winner of the award in the last two years, and Nigerian Francisca Ordega completed the top three in the women's category.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wind, wind, and more wind

Image

Hey Kevin 1-8

Image

Catching up after holiday bills

Image

Teen vaping ordinance in Oblong

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

THN THS

Image

Don Morris announces run for Terre Haute City Council

Image

How is this warm weather impacting bugs?

Image

Brendan Kearns talks about the jail location progress

Image

On-campus recycling sees an uptick

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community