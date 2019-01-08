Clear

Why Larry Summers thinks a recession could be coming

President Donald Trump thinks the economic slowdown in China will give the United States an edge in trade ne...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 4:11 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 4:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump thinks the economic slowdown in China will give the United States an edge in trade negotiations.

That's not necessarily the case, according to economist Larry Summers.

Asia

Business figures

Business, economy and trade

China

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

East Asia

Economic conditions

Economic decline

Economy and economic indicators

Larry Summers

North America

Political Figures - US

Recession

The Americas

United States

International trade

Trade and development

"The president vastly overstates the comfort of our own economic position," the former Treasury secretary told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday.

It's true that China is struggling. When the world's second-largest economy releases its report on 2018 economic growth, it's expected to be the weakest since 1990. But Summers said that's not the only country at risk.

"People are now saying there's a 40-or-50% chance of a recession within the next two years," Summers said. "Our position isn't so strong."

Summers, who led the Treasury Department under President Bill Clinton and served as one of President Barack Obama's top economic advisers, acknowledged that the United States isn't in a downturn yet. The Christmas season was strong, and hiring surged in December.

But he said other economic indicators, including consumer sentiment and commodity prices, are more troubling. Those concerns, combined with uncertainty in Europe and a slowdown in China, create a sense that the "peak rate of expansion globally has probably passed," he added.

"Whenever you start to see slowing, the prospect or possibility of recession is something that you have to reckon with," Summers said.

In a column published Monday in the Financial Times, the former Treasury secretary also pointed to the flattening yield curve as one key predictor of a forthcoming recession. The gap between the two-year and 10-year Treasury yields is already getting uncomfortably close to inverting — an event that happens when short-term rates are higher than long-term ones. Inversion has occurred prior to every US recession over the past 50 years.

Summers, who has long been a critic of Trump's trade and economic policies, also took issue with how Trump has defended the ongoing trade war with China. The president on Friday pointed to his administration's hefty tariffs as a show of strength.

"I hope we're going to make a deal with China, and if we don't, they're paying us tens of billions of dollars worth of tariffs," Trump said. "Not the worst thing in the world."

Summers called Trump's remarks "mostly a melange of confusions."

"It's Americans who are paying these tariffs, not the Chinese," Summers told Amanpour. "This whole idea that somehow trade wars are good things is really a very serious misjudgment that's going to do a lot of damage to many of the people who the president professes to care most about."

US and Chinese negotiators who are meeting this week in Beijing have agreed to extend trade talks until Wednesday — a sign that discussions may be moving in a positive direction. That promise pushed stocks higher on Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Sun and clouds, with a wind advisory.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

9th Annual Soup Bowl Benefit, Feb 2nd at Maryland Community Church

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Fulton County family fights for school bus stop safety at Statehouse in honor of siblings killed

Image

Becoming sunny, with periodic clouds Falling temperatures, windy and mild.. High: 56F°

Image

Farmers hard at work planning for the 2019 season

Image

A windy Monday night forecast

Image

Clay Community Theater receives donation

Image

First Financial announces merger

Image

Traffic Study for new convention center

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community