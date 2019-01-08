Clear

Driver in crash that killed youth hockey players pleads guilty

The driver of a tractor-traiiler that crashed into a bus, killing 16 people, pleaded guilty Tuesday in a Can...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 4:11 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 4:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The driver of a tractor-traiiler that crashed into a bus, killing 16 people, pleaded guilty Tuesday in a Canadian provincial court.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu pleaded guilty to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, said Dawn Blaus, spokeswoman for Saskatchewan Law Courts.

Accidental fatalities

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Amateur sports

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Deaths and fatalities

Guilty pleas

Law and legal system

Society

Sports and recreation

Traffic accidents

Youth sports

The crash happened April 6, 2018, as members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team were headed to the town of Nipawin for a playoff game.

The tragedy was felt across Canada, where hockey is the dominant sport. For young players, long bus rides to tournaments are often considered a rite of passage.

Ten players, age 16-21, were killed, along with six adults -- the bus driver, an athletic therapist, the head coach, an assistant coach and two employees of Humboldt's FM radio station.

At least 13 other people on the bus were injured. The driver of the truck was not hurt, authorities said.

The sentencing phase of Sidhu's case is expected to begin January 28 in Melfort, Saskatchewan. Blaus said the sentencing could last three to five days.

During that time, victim impact statements will be read.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Sun and clouds, with a wind advisory.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

9th Annual Soup Bowl Benefit, Feb 2nd at Maryland Community Church

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Fulton County family fights for school bus stop safety at Statehouse in honor of siblings killed

Image

Becoming sunny, with periodic clouds Falling temperatures, windy and mild.. High: 56F°

Image

Farmers hard at work planning for the 2019 season

Image

A windy Monday night forecast

Image

Clay Community Theater receives donation

Image

First Financial announces merger

Image

Traffic Study for new convention center

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community