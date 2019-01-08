READ: Paul Manafort's response to allegations he lied to the special counsel

Sun and clouds, with a wind advisory.

Feels Like: 42°

Hi: 49° Lo: 24°

Few Clouds

Feels Like: 42°

Hi: 49° Lo: 24°

Few Clouds

Feels Like: 40°

Hi: 48° Lo: 24°

Feels Like: 42°

Hi: 47° Lo: 23°

Few Clouds

Feels Like: 39°

Hi: 52° Lo: 23°

Feels Like: 43°

Hi: 50° Lo: 25°

Feels Like: 42°

Hi: 50° Lo: 25°

Few Clouds

Most Popular Stories