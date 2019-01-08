Clear

US, Chinese officials extend Beijing trade talks

US and Chinese negotiators meeting this week in Beijing have agreed to extend trade talks until Wednesday, a...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 2:30 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 2:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

US and Chinese negotiators meeting this week in Beijing have agreed to extend trade talks until Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the office of the US Trade Representative.

It's a fresh sign that discussions are moving in a positive direction as staff for the two sides meet face to face for the first time since President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in December to restart talks.

Asia

Beijing

Business, economy and trade

China

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

East Asia

International trade

North America

Political Figures - US

The Americas

Trade and development

United States

China's Commerce Ministry said ahead of the meeting that it would last only two days.

The Trump administration in its own notice announcing the US delegation did not specify how long the visit would last, saying only that talks between the two countries were "beginning Monday."

A person familiar with the matter tells CNN that negotiators between the world's two largest economies needed more time to discuss issues that were part of the agenda.

Another source told CNN on Monday that US officials expect to host China's top trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, in Washington later this month.

The trade talks are playing out amid the ongoing US government shutdown and in the shadow of a March 2 deadline announced by Trump in December.

The President agreed after his meeting with Xi at the G20 summit in Argentina to suspend plans to escalate tariffs from 10% to 25% but only for 90 days while talks proceed.

Trump triggered market anxiety by suggesting in December that he was still prepared to go ahead with the increased tariffs if a trade deal can't be reached, calling himself "Tariff Man," but has been bullish on progress of talks since then.

He tweeted on Tuesday morning, "Talks with China are going very well!"

The US delegation to Beijing is being led by Jeff Gerrish, deputy to the US Trade Representative Lighthizer. In addition to Gerrish, the official delegation will also include David Malpass, the Treasury Department's undersecretary for international affairs.

Also traveling were USTR's chief agricultural negotiator Gregg Doud; the Department of Agriculture's undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs Ted McKinney; Commerce Department undersecretary for international trade Gilbert Kaplan and the Energy Department's assistant secretary for fossil energy Steven Winberg.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Sun and clouds, with a wind advisory.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

9th Annual Soup Bowl Benefit, Feb 2nd at Maryland Community Church

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Fulton County family fights for school bus stop safety at Statehouse in honor of siblings killed

Image

Becoming sunny, with periodic clouds Falling temperatures, windy and mild.. High: 56F°

Image

Farmers hard at work planning for the 2019 season

Image

A windy Monday night forecast

Image

Clay Community Theater receives donation

Image

First Financial announces merger

Image

Traffic Study for new convention center

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community