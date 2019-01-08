Clear

Heathrow Airport halts departures after drone sighting

Flights from London's Heathrow Airport were temporarily suspended on Tuesday evening following a drone sight...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 2:29 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 2:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Flights from London's Heathrow Airport were temporarily suspended on Tuesday evening following a drone sighting.

In a statement, a Heathrow Airport spokesperson said the drone was first sighted in the airport's vicinity at approximately 5:05 p.m. local time (12:05 p.m. ET) and that the airport was "working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety."

Aircraft

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Unmanned aircraft

Airports (by name)

London Heathrow Airport

Points of interest

Air transportation

Airports

Transportation and warehousing

Departures were stopped as a "precautionary measure" during the investigation, the spokesperson said.

Some flight departures had resumed by 6:20 p.m., according to the aviation tracking website Flight 24.

The disruption at Heathrow comes just weeks after drone sightings brought Gatwick Airport to a standstill for 36 hours, affecting the plans of about 150,000 passengers during the busiest travel period of the year.

Heathrow is currently the world's seventh-busiest airport in terms of passenger numbers, with 78 million in 2017.

This is a developing story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Sun and clouds, with a wind advisory.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

9th Annual Soup Bowl Benefit, Feb 2nd at Maryland Community Church

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Fulton County family fights for school bus stop safety at Statehouse in honor of siblings killed

Image

Becoming sunny, with periodic clouds Falling temperatures, windy and mild.. High: 56F°

Image

Farmers hard at work planning for the 2019 season

Image

A windy Monday night forecast

Image

Clay Community Theater receives donation

Image

First Financial announces merger

Image

Traffic Study for new convention center

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community