Clear

Sears' future is still in limbo

The future of Sears remained in limbo Tuesday as lawyers for the bankrupt retailer huddled on the sidelines ...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 1:22 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 1:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The future of Sears remained in limbo Tuesday as lawyers for the bankrupt retailer huddled on the sidelines of a planned bankruptcy hearing.

Attorneys for Sears Holdings were scheduled to give an update on efforts to save the company. But nearly 90 minutes after the scheduled start of the hearing, the court postponed it for at least another hour.

Companies

Insolvency and bankruptcy courts

Law and legal system

Law courts and tribunals

Sears Holdings

Business figures

Eddie Lampert

Representatives for the company, its creditors and possibly those for a hedge fund controlled by Eddie Lampert, the chairman and former CEO of Sears, continued discussions during the delay.

Lampert had submitted a bid on December 28 of $4.4 billion to purchase the company and keep it in business.

Sears had until Friday to accept it, but the company has not commented on the status of the bid. Reports swirled that Sears had decided it was not a viable option to stay in business and that it would ask the court Tuesday for permission to start shutting down.

Sears filed for bankruptcy in October, but said it hoped to be able use the process to stay in business.

Lampert's bid from his hedge fund would have saved 425 stores and offered jobs to 50,000 Sears and Kmart employees. But the bid contained little additional cash from Lampert, and instead called for new borrowing. Lampert said he would forgive some of the loans he had made to Sears over the years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 50°
Sun and clouds, with a wind advisory.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

9th Annual Soup Bowl Benefit, Feb 2nd at Maryland Community Church

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Fulton County family fights for school bus stop safety at Statehouse in honor of siblings killed

Image

Becoming sunny, with periodic clouds Falling temperatures, windy and mild.. High: 56F°

Image

Farmers hard at work planning for the 2019 season

Image

A windy Monday night forecast

Image

Clay Community Theater receives donation

Image

First Financial announces merger

Image

Traffic Study for new convention center

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community