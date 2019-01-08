Russian lawyer at Trump Tower meeting charged in separate case

The Russian lawyer who attended a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with members of the Trump campaign was charged by federal prosecutors in New York with obstruction of justice in connection with a money-laundering case, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday that highlighted her ties to the Russian government.

Natalya Veselnitskaya, who gained prominence as a result of a meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and other members of the Trump campaign after he had been promised damaging intelligence on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, was charged by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office, which had handled the money-laundering case involving a Cyprus-based investment firm and its Russian owner.

As that case proceeded, Veselnitskaya, a member of the defense team in that matter, gave a false declaration to the federal court in New York about the Russian government's investigative findings in that case, concealing from the court that she "had participated in drafting those supposed independent investigative findings in secret cooperation with a senior Russian prosecutor," according to the indictment.

Veselnitskaya is not in the US and it's unlikely that she'll ever see court or be taken into custody unless she leaves Russia. She told CNN Tuesday that she would "defend her professional honor" in the case and declined to comment further about the matter, saying she just learned of the news. She added that she was "frustrated" by US and international media coverage of her.

Emails released by Trump Jr. show that he agreed to the meeting after being told the "crown prosecutor of Russia" wanted to give the Trump campaign incriminating information about Clinton. Instead, Trump Jr. later said, Veselnitskaya focused on the repeal of the Magnitsky Act, a 2012 law that sanctions Russians accused of violating human rights.

Veselnitskaya has said in interviews that she has a working relationship with Russian Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika and that they exchanged information during her lobbying efforts against the Magnitsky Act. She has denied that she has ever worked for the Russian government, and a Kremlin spokesman has said the notion was "absurd."

It's unclear if there was any response from the Trump team to the request from Veselnitskaya concerning the Magnitsky Act. The Trump administration has not moved to roll back the Russian sanctions, and, in fact, new sanctions against Russia have been enacted.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating the Trump Tower meeting as part of his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The special counsel's office declined to comment on whether it contributed to the Veselnitskaya investigation or referred it to the US Attorney's office. The indictment of Veselnitskaya appears to stem directly from the New York case concerning the Cyprus-based investment firm Prevezon Holdings Ltd. and its Russian owner, Denis Katsyv.

Veselnitskaya attended proceedings in the US for the case, including a hearing in Manhattan on the same day of the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

Prevezon was accused by federal prosecutors in New York of stealing $1.9 million from the Russian treasury through a $230 million tax-refund fraud scheme. The alleged scheme was uncovered by Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer. Magnitsky was later jailed by the Russian government and then died in a Moscow prison under suspicious circumstances.

According to the indictment unsealed Tuesday, Veselnitskaya submitted the false declaration to the court in November 2015, saying the Russian government had attempted to withhold from her its response to a request by the US government in the Prevezon case for bank records and other materials showing the flow of the Russian treasury fraud's proceeds, and suggesting she had been forced to seek a court order to overturn the refusal by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office to provide it.

Emails obtained by New York prosecutors, however, show that in 2014 she had sent messages to the personal account of a supervisor in the Russian Prosecutor General's Office with drafts of a response to the US government's request.

Her emails contained "numerous tracked changes and comments," according to the indictment. The Russian prosecutor subsequently sent her a revised draft of the response, along with notes about additional insertions, the indictment said. The final response sent by the Russian government to the US government contained many of Veselnitskaya's insertions, "either essentially verbatim, in rephrased form, or with light edits."

CLARIFICATION: This story has been updated to reflect that Veselnitskaya was charged in connection with the money-laundering case.