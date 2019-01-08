Clear

New threats of heavy rain, floods and snow in California and Pacific Northwest

Two drivers in Oregon were killed in a crash that was blamed on icy roads early Monday.Oregon State P...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 6:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two drivers in Oregon were killed in a crash that was blamed on icy roads early Monday.

Oregon State Police said two commercial trailers collided and a fire broke out on the Newberg-Dundee Bypass in the northern part of the state near Portland. A third driver was injured in the crash after she was unable to stop her car and hit the back of one of the trailers. The woman was taken to a hospital after sustaining minor injuries.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

California

Continents and regions

Landslides

Natural disasters

North America

Northwestern United States

Severe weather

Southwestern United States

The Americas

Traffic accidents

United States

Washington (State)

Weather

Floods and flooding

Blizzards and ice storms

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Energy and utilities

Utilities industry

The Oregon crash comes as cities along the west coast battle dangerous weather conditions. Flooding, mudslides and snow closed several highways in California over the weekend. And widespread rain is expected to continue pouring over the state with new flood threats and heavy mountain snow expected to move in.

The California Department of Transportation reopened the Pacific Coast Highway to traffic Monday from south of Encinal Canyon Road in Malibu to Las Posas Road in Ventura County. Mudslides following a Saturday night storm had "wreaked havoc" on the highway, which took officials two days to clear. However, the department warned drivers that they should still expect "lane blockages as we continue to clear slides & clean drains."

Winds and storm conditions have left thousands of homes in the dark. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District said it has restored power to more than 100,000 customers and is working to restore service to the remaining 3,700.

Heavy rain and flooding

Parts of northern California may see up to 2-4 inches of rain today, which could bring more floods. In the southern part of the state, rain falling over burned areas will pose new threats for flooding, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

That's because the effects of the burning keep water from being soaked into dry ground devoid of vegetation, spurring floods and mudflows, according to CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett.

FEMA warned California residents Monday to take alternate routes to avoid burned areas.

Los Angeles County issued a beach advisory, asking residents to avoid contact with ocean water until Wednesday as it may contain bacteria, debris and other hazards washed down by rain.

About 20 million people are under winter weather warnings and advisories from the Dakotas to Maine, Guy said. Meanwhile precipitation developing over the Great Lakes could bring a round of snow into the Northeast Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 45°
Sun and clouds, with a wind advisory.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Farmers hard at work planning for the 2019 season

Image

A windy Monday night forecast

Image

Clay Community Theater receives donation

Image

First Financial announces merger

Image

Traffic Study for new convention center

Image

Man charged after crashing into buggy

Image

Plans on opening the Aquatic Center to the public

Image

A new year means new school board members

Image

A different kind of fog

Image

Hey Kevin 1-7

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community