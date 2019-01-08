Clear

One dead after oil tanker catches fire south of Hong Kong

At least one person is dead after an oil tanker caught fire south of one of Hong Kong's main islands....

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 12:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least one person is dead after an oil tanker caught fire south of one of Hong Kong's main islands.

The fire broke out aboard a vessel transporting kerosene as it passed near Lamma Island around 11:30 a.m. local time, a police spokeswoman told CNN.

Crew on board jumped into the water as the fire engulfed the ship, 21 of whom had now been rescued by marine police boats, the spokeswoman said. One dead body was also pulled out of the water.

Police could not confirm reports there had been an explosion before the fire.

Residents of Lamma and nearby Lantau Island reported hearing a loud bang and hearing their windows and other furniture shake.

"My windows shook really badly but (there) was no wind," Lamma resident Deb Lindsay said on Facebook. "I thought there had been an earthquake!"

Developing story, more to come

