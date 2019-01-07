Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

All networks to air Trump's prime-time address

President Trump will speak on the border wall and the government shutdown on a rare, televised address to the nation.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 9:56 PM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 10:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Following news that the networks would air Trump's immigration address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement that they should be given an equal amount of time to respond.

"Now that the television networks have decided to air the President's address, which if his past statements are any indication will be full of malice and misinformation, Democrats must immediately be given equal airtime," Pelosi and Schumer said.

The major television networks said that they will provide wall-to-wall coverage of President Donald Trump's prime time address on border security on Tuesday.

NBC, ABC, CBS, PBS and Fox broadcast network all said on Monday that they had agreed to the White House's request for air time.

CNN, Fox News and MSNBC will all carry the address live, as well.

Presidents have been using Oval Office addresses to make big announcements for decades. But this is Trump's first time using the setting for an address to the nation. On Monday the White House requested air time for the speech, as is customary in the relationship between a president and the press.

But for a few hours, it was unclear what the networks would do.

Trump announced his plan for the 9 p.m. ET Tuesday address via Twitter. In his tweet, he characterized the situation on the border as a "national security crisis," a description that even some people in his own party reject.

In response, a broadcast network executive said "time has been requested for 9 p.m. Networks are deliberating."

The broadcasters have been known to resist presidential requests for air time for a variety of reasons, including the perceived urgency of the subject and the popularity of the shows that would be interrupted.

With Trump, there were other factors to consider, including his record of deception and his tendency to ramble off script in long speeches.

Many Trump critics posted messages on social media urging the networks not to air an address that could be filled with falsehoods. Some said that a prominent Democrat should be given equal time. It is unclear if any sort of Democratic rebuttal is in the works.

With all that in mind, network newsrooms were abuzz with speculation about what the broadcasters would decide, since it was sure to be controversial either way.

CBS was the first of the broadcasters to say it would go ahead and carry the address. Then NBC, ABC, Fox broadcast network and PBS said the same.

There is precedent for broadcast networks declining to air a presidential speech. In 2014, ABC, NBC, and CBS declined to carry an address delivered by President Barack Obama on immigration, though Obama's White House never formally requested time after it was determined networks would be reluctant to agree to broadcast it.

Trump's Monday request for networks to air his speech touched on a number of debates that have been raging in journalism since his ascension to the Oval Office. Among them: Should his fact-free speeches be aired live? What kind of fact-checking methods should networks employ?

There has been a recent debate in journalism circles about whether networks should air Trump's words in real-time. Several media critics, for instance, told CNN last week that networks should not rush to air Trump's remarks made during pool sprays and briefings, given how much misinformation he spreads.

"Some advice -- demand to see the text in advance and if it is not truthful either don't air it or fact check it live on lower third," tweeted Joe Lockhart, the former White House press secretary under President Bill Clinton. "And cut away if he goes off text and starts lying."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Windy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A different kind of fog

Image

Hey Kevin 1-7

Image

The holidays in downtown Vincennes

Image

New exhibit at the Red Skelton museum

Image

Gas line repairs at Hulman and 46

Image

Merging two courts for one cause

Image

Taxes and the government shutdown

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Gymnastics competition coming to Terre Haute

Image

Paris Family Restaurant fire remains under investigation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year