Clear

These future military officers walked 1,100 miles to raise funds for families of fallen service members

Five weary college men from Texas A&M's Corps of Cadets are trudging into Portland, Oregon, on Monday, cappi...

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 6:29 PM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Five weary college men from Texas A&M's Corps of Cadets are trudging into Portland, Oregon, on Monday, capping an 11-day, 1,100-mile odyssey from Death Valley, California.

They've braved snow and mountains, and most of all their own injuries: blisters, sore ankles and nagging Achilles tendons. Their sacrifices are minor compared to the fallen US service members they're highlighting with their walk.

Military

They call their trip "Project Atlas," and set up an online fundraising page for the public to contribute.

The group's hike through parts of California, Nevada and Oregon has raised more than $8,000 for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. That organization provides college scholarships for youth whose parents have been killed in the line of duty. The cadets' march is over, but their donation page is still collecting funds. They hope to raise $15,000.

CNN caught up with the young men as they were huffing and puffing through their last few miles.

Hunter Birt, a 20-year-old junior at Texas A&M, said that as college students, the young men felt an obligation to help those they know might not gain the same educational opportunities they enjoy.

"The meaning behind what we are doing is giving awareness to those who've sacrificed so much, and sometimes everything," Birt said.

A rolling relay

Their trek, or a "ruck" in military parlance, had each man carry 50-pound rucksacks on their backs, each of the five committing to rucking an average 20 miles each day, keeping them on pace to finish their journey in 11 days. It was a nonstop relay. When they weren't rucking, they were either driving one of the two chase vehicles or catching needed sleep.

Birt and his then-roommate dreamed up the idea a year ago, as something "fun" to do during winter break. Four of them set off together last year on a similar 1,050-mile journey from El Paso, Texas, to Death Valley, California. It raised a little less than $7,000.

This year's march, from Death Valley to Portland, featured two cadets from last year's ruck and three new ones. Birt's former roommate is now deployed with the Army, serving in Africa.

With two successful rucks under his belt, Birt said he's already thinking of recruiting a group for a third trek next year.

Eventually, Birt plans to serve in the US Marine Corps. But for now he has to get ready for classes to resume next Monday. At that point, he still may have some blisters. But he'll also have a tale to tell about funds raised and miles rucked.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Windy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A different kind of fog

Image

Hey Kevin 1-7

Image

The holidays in downtown Vincennes

Image

New exhibit at the Red Skelton museum

Image

Gas line repairs at Hulman and 46

Image

Merging two courts for one cause

Image

Taxes and the government shutdown

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Gymnastics competition coming to Terre Haute

Image

Paris Family Restaurant fire remains under investigation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified