Clear

Dems to block legislation to focus on shutdown

As Democrats and Republicans clash on how to reopen the government, Senate Democrats plan to block legislative action to keep the focus on the government shutdown.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 5:19 PM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 5:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Senate Democrats will try to block action on a Syria sanctions bill when it comes up for a vote Tuesday, an effort to keep the focus on the government shutdown.

Democrats also will discuss at their weekly policy lunch Wednesday whether to broaden that blocking tactic to all legislation, according to a senior Democratic aide.

A separate senior Democratic aide said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer "has notified the (Democratic) caucus that he will vote against proceeding to S.1 because Senate Republicans should instead bring to the floor the House-passed bills to reopen the government."

Over the weekend, the two Democratic senators from Maryland -- Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen -- who represent thousands of furloughed federal government workers, first publicly raised the idea of blocking bills on the floor to raise the political stakes on President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is refusing to put any government funding bills on the floor unless Trump supports them.

McConnell has said he won't make his members vote on a bill to reopen the government without assurances that Trump would sign it, though at least two Republican senators have pushed to reopen the government while wall negotiations continue.

The measure in question Tuesday, combines four Middle East-related bills, including new sanctions on the Syrian regime, and is viewed by critics of Trump's decision to withdraw US troops there as a vehicle to speak out against that move.

The government partially shut down late last year following a lapse in funding for 25% of the federal government largely over Trump's demand for $5 billion for his signature campaign promise of a border wall. Democrats have refused to budge on Trump's demand, despite talks throughout the weekend aimed at reopening the government.

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn expressed his annoyance annoyed at Democrats having blocked so many of the Cabinet nominees in the last Congress and noted that the ones not confirmed last cycle have to be re-appointed.

"I think it's always better to have the advice and consent of the Senate and have people that have been thoroughly vetted and confirmed," Cornyn told CNN.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Warm, windy and rainy for Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Paris Family Restaurant fire remains under investigation

Image

Latest information on Clinton, Indiana house fire

Image

Using surveillance cameras in Robinson

Image

Investigating the Candice Charlton case

Image

How is this flu season going?

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Indiana seeks to solve hunting decline with women, youth

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Driver sustains serious injuries after car goes "airborne"

Image

Patrons evacuated from Illinois restaurant for fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified