Americans can still expect to get their tax refunds even though the Internal Revenue Service has been swept up in the federal government shutdown.
The acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought, told reporters on Monday that the Trump administration is working to make the "shutdown as painless as possible," adding that tax "refunds will go out."
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Income tax
Politics
Public finance
Taxes and taxation
US federal government
White House
Government organizations - US
Internal Revenue Service
Political platforms and issues
Tax policy
Tax reform
US Department of the Treasury
US federal departments and agencies
The administration is seeking to avoid a delay in payouts of tax refunds to millions of Americans who are owed money.
During a shutdown, the IRS typically doesn't perform audits, pay refunds or offer assistance to taxpayers if they have questions, especially outside of the filing seasons.
The country's tax collector is among the federal agencies affected by the partial government shutdown, which is now in its third week.
Related Content
- White House says tax 'refunds will go out'
- White House: Trump businesses 'could' be helped under tax plan
- White House, GOP celebrate passing sweeping tax bill
- White House adviser, a Kushner friend, leaving White House
- Omarosa to leave White House
- White House defends Trump's golfing
- White House denies NYT report
- White House immigration framework revealed
- Police arrest White House contractor
- Shakeup in the White House