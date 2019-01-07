Clear

Broadcast networks deliberating whether to air Trump's prime time immigration address

The big four broadcast networks are deliberating over President Donald Trump's request to air a Tuesday nigh...

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 3:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The big four broadcast networks are deliberating over President Donald Trump's request to air a Tuesday night prime time address on border security, a network executive told CNN.

Trump announced in a tweet that he will deliver his address at 9 p.m. ET. In his tweet, the President characterized the situation on the border as a "national security crisis."

Arts and entertainment

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Cable and television industry

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Media industry

Political Figures - US

Politics

Television programming

US federal government

White House

Spokespeople for ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox did not immediately provide comment, but the network executive who spoke to CNN Business confirmed that White House had requested time for a speech.

"Time has been requested for 9 p.m. Networks are deliberating," the network executive said.

Spokespeople for CNN and Fox News said their networks would air the address. A spokesperson for MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It would be highly unusual for the cable news networks not to air a presidential prime time address.

There is precedent, however, for broadcast networks declining to air a presidential speech. In 2014, ABC, NBC, and CBS declined to carry an address delivered by President Barack Obama on immigration, though Obama's White House never formally requested time after it was determined networks would be reluctant to agree to broadcast it.

Trump's Monday request for networks to air his speech touched on a number of debates that have been raging in journalism since his ascension to the Oval Office. Among them: Should the speech be aired live? How should the networks respond if Trump uses their platforms to deceive their audiences and spread misinformation? What kind of fact-checking methods should networks employ?

Recently, there has been debate about whether networks should air Trump's words in real-time. Several media critics, for instance, told CNN on Friday that networks should not rush to air Trump's remarks made during pool sprays and briefings.

"Some advice -- demand to see the text in advance and if it is not truthful either don't air it or fact check it live on lower third," tweeted Joe Lockhart, the former White House press secretary under President Bill Clinton. "And cut away if he goes off text and starts lying."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Warm, windy and rainy for Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Indiana seeks to solve hunting decline with women, youth

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Driver sustains serious injuries after car goes "airborne"

Image

Patrons evacuated from Illinois restaurant for fire

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, West Vigo Elementary School

Image

Billiards hold tournament to raise money for Hutsonville fire victim

Image

SNAP benefits not impacted by government shutdown at local grocery store

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Showers, windy. High: 55°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified