'Big Little Lies' Season 2 already looks criminally good

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 3:47 PM
Ready for "Big Little Lies" Season 2? Get in line.

Reese Witherspoon on Monday shared the first photo of the show's sophomore season on social media.

In the sneak-peek pic, stars Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern can be seen standing side-by-side in a police lineup.

Their wardrobe -- the same outfits they sported to the fundraiser event seen in the Season 1 finale -- indicates this Season 2 moment of scrutiny takes place in the same evening the characters played a hand in the death of abusive Perry (Alexander Skarsgard).

Whether it's a real-life scenario as opposed to a dream, however, remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, the promo makes one thing clear: This season is about the women facing possible consequences, both big and little.

HBO has not said when the new season will premiere, but gave eagle-eyed Golden Globe viewers the briefest of sneak peeks at the new season in a programming tease that aired during the award show on Sunday.

The tease featured a new look at Meryl Streep in action. Streep plays the mother-in-law of Kidman's character, Celeste Wright.

