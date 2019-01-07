That Disneyland holiday is now more expensive

Disneyland has raised ticket prices ahead of its hotly anticipated summer opening of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge."

The average increase is eight percent, a company official said, but they vary by ticket. The one-day adult peak ticket price rose from $135 to $149, while the price of the one-day regular ticket, which blocks out some dates, rose from $117 to $129. The price of the one-day value ticket, which blocks out even more dates, rose from $97 to $104.

The most affordable (and limited use) annual Select pass increased from $369 to $399, while the most elite annual Premier pass (which combines Disneyland and Walt Disney World admission) increased from $1,579 to $1,949.

"We continue to provide our guests with a variety of ticket offerings to meet their needs, while helping us to spread visitation, better manage demand and deliver a great experience," said Liz Jaeger, Disneyland Resort spokesperson.

The price of other passes, which allow visitors to visit other parks on the same or visit the same park on multiple days, also went up. Even parking increased from $20 to $25 per day.

Disneyland last raised its prices in February 2018.

Disney is softening the blow a bit by offering some discounts. A current offer discounts the daily rate to as little as $70 per day with the purchase of a "3-day, One Park" per day ticket (must be used by May 23, 2019). Southern California residents also qualify for discounts on multi-day tickets, which also expire on May 23.

Don't expect Disneyland to get less crowded, says Robert Niles, editor of ThemeParkInsider.com.

"Fans absolutely will pay Disneyland's higher prices to experience the new Star Wars lands," says Niles. "Disney has invested heavily in promoting itself as a lifestyle brand, and its dedicated fans won't abandon it over these price increases.

"If anything, people might switch to visiting at less crowded times of the year to escape the highest prices--but that's exactly what Disney wants its fans to do, as it looks to balance attendance levels throughout the year."

Disney World's price increase did little to dampen enthusiasm for the Florida park, which was forced to close its doors to new visitors at one point on New Year's Eve last year, according to CNN affiliate WKMG.

Massive crowds are expected at both Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World when the Star Wars expansion opens (summer for Disneyland and fall for Disney World).

Visitors to either 14-acre land will be able to drink at a Mos Eisley-style cantina, fly in a Millennium Falcon and see a battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

A new Star Wars hotel is under construction near the Orlando park.