Clear

World Bank president's resignation opens up possible challenge to Trump from developing countries

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim abruptly resigned nearly three years ahead of schedule on Monday, setting ...

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 3:49 PM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 3:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim abruptly resigned nearly three years ahead of schedule on Monday, setting up an opening for President Donald Trump to fill -- and a potential clash with other countries over the long-standing practice of the US making the appointment.

Trump has repeatedly voiced disdain for multilateral institutions and questioned US foreign aid commitments, making it likely his authority to name a new president will be challenged by emerging economies that have in recent decades grown increasingly opposed to US dominance over the global development bank.

Business figures

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Developing countries

Donald Trump

Economic development

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - Intl

International assistance

International relations

International relations and national security

Ivanka Trump

Jim Yong Kim

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Resignations

The Americas

Trade and development

United States

US federal government

White House

World Bank

The White House did not immediately say on Monday whether Trump plans to name a new president or provide a list of potential candidates.

The Trump administration has enjoyed a close working relationship with Kim. Ivanka Trump, the President's daughter and senior adviser, developed a woman's entrepreneurship initiative in partnership with the World Bank in 2017 with the goal of providing more than $1 billion in financing for small-business owners.

Trump's daughter took the idea in April 2017 to Kim, who agreed to fast track the initiative. Her involvement in the international fund drew scrutiny from watchdog groups, which said the setup could open up potential conflicts of interest.

Ivanka Trump also drew intense scrutiny after briefly taking her father's seat at the table during the G20 meeting that July, sitting with world leaders to help launch the loan program.

Kim defended the younger Trump's effort at the summit. "This is not a cute little project," he said. "This is going to be a major driver of economic growth in the future ... and it's going to drive gender equality at the same time."

Trump himself has largely ignored the World Bank, surprising some who expected his administration to have harsher words for the lender. He has also praised the outgoing president, calling him a "friend" and a "great guy," and suggesting he himself might have selected him. "I might have even appointed him, but I didn't," Trump said during the 2017 G20 meetings in Germany.

Kim, who had served in the role since 2012, shifted the focus of the bank to attracting private-sector investment in development projects.

He announced Monday he would leave his post well ahead of his term's expiration at the end of 2021. If Kim had served out his tenure, Trump would have had an opportunity to name a successor only during a potential second term in the White House.

A statement from the bank said the outgoing president would join a firm focusing on infrastructure investments in the developing world and return to the board of a health organization he founded three decades ago.

"It has been a great honor to serve as President of this remarkable institution, full of passionate individuals dedicated to the mission of ending extreme poverty in our lifetime," Kim wrote in a statement. "The work of the World Bank Group is more important now than ever as the aspirations of the poor rise all over the world, and problems like climate change, pandemics, famine and refugees continue to grow in both their scale and complexity."

Since its founding at the end of World War II, the World Bank has been led by Americans, all of whom were appointed by the US president. The United States is the bank's largest shareholder.

The practice has drawn criticism from some other nations, who have insisted the bank's focus on providing loans to developing nations requires participation by leaders from other regions.

The leader of the World Bank's sister organization, the International Monetary Fund, has always been European.

President Barack Obama broke tradition in 2012 by choosing Kim, who was serving as president of Dartmouth College at the time. Past bank leaders had emerged from the financial world, but Kim -- who was born in Seoul, South Korea, but raised in Iowa -- is an anthropologist and physician by training. Obama said at the time that it was "time for a development professional to lead the world's largest development agency."

He also considered candidates like then-Sen. John Kerry, who went on to become his second-term secretary of state; and then-US Ambassador to the UN Susan Rice, who would become his national security adviser.

Kim's nomination faced a challenge from Nigeria's finance minister, the first time since the bank's founding the US candidate faced serious opposition.

Ultimately Kim garnered enough support from the bank's executive directors to become president, but the process of securing votes -- which people close to the bank describe as "arm-twisting" -- laid the groundwork for future challenges to the US control of the bank's presidency.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Warm, windy and rainy for Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Indiana seeks to solve hunting decline with women, youth

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Driver sustains serious injuries after car goes "airborne"

Image

Patrons evacuated from Illinois restaurant for fire

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, West Vigo Elementary School

Image

Billiards hold tournament to raise money for Hutsonville fire victim

Image

SNAP benefits not impacted by government shutdown at local grocery store

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Showers, windy. High: 55°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified