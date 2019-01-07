Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- The White House announced that President Trump will visit the US-Mexico border on Thursday in its latest attempt to call attention to what the administration says is a "crisis" there.
-- Analysis: After he boxed himself in, President Trump escalated the shutdown crisis with a threat to declare a national emergency which could spiral into a constitutional duel over presidential powers.
-- It was supposed to be a big night for "A Star is Born." Instead, top honors at the Golden Globes went to another popular movie about the unlikely rise of a powerhouse singer.
-- CNN's Bill Weir explores the dirty underbelly of electricity generation and finds that more coal-fired power plants have closed under Trump than in Obama's entire first term. In short, Trump isn't saving coal.
-- During his arraignment, prosecutors asked actor Kevin Spacey to stay away from his accuser.
-- Scientists say the 2017 "sonic attack" on US Embassy personnel in Cuba may have been the echoing call of ... crickets.
-- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was not at the Supreme Court Monday morning as it met for its first day of oral arguments in the new year.
-- Nigerian soldiers raided one of the offices of a local newspaper and took away journalists who wrote an article about Boko Haram.
-- Kris Jenner told followers to "prepare to be moved" by her daughter Kendall's announcement. After all the anticipation, fans feel a bit punked.

