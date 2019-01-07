Kendall Jenner fans feel punked

If you listened to Kris Jenner and were "prepared to be moved" by Kendall Jenner's revelation Sunday, you're probably not too happy today.

Over the weekend Jenner tweeted about a forthcoming announcement from her next-to-youngest daughter.

Celebrities Kendall Jenner Kris Jenner

"Make sure to watch @KendallJenner's Twitter on Sunday night to find out what I'm talking about and be prepared to be moved," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch tweeted.

She also shared a video of Kendall teasing said announcement.

"I'm so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable," Kris Jenner wrote. "Seeing you share her most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you've become."

So much mystery. So much anticipation.

And what was it all about?

The model/reality star is the new face of Proactiv and opened up about her acne problem.

Needless to say it all got under some fans' skin.

"Kendall Jenner gets 3000 dollar facials wearing head to toe Balenciaga in between shoots for Vogue I promise you she's not using proactiv," one person tweeted.

The timing of Sunday night was set to coincide with the Golden Globes as Jenner shared a story about dealing with acne on the red carpet at last year's show.