Clear

Thousands stung by bluebottle jellyfish on Queensland beaches

Visitors to beaches in Australia's Queensland got a nasty surprise over the weekend: hordes of bluebottle je...

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 11:23 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 11:23 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Visitors to beaches in Australia's Queensland got a nasty surprise over the weekend: hordes of bluebottle jellyfish, which stung more than 3,000 people on the Gold and Sunshine coasts.

According to rescue organization Surf Life Saving Queensland, 3,595 people sought treatment for bluebottle stings over the weekend, while 9,300 have been treated so far in 2019, with nine people hospitalized. In comparison, the organization's yearly report, released in September 2018, revealed that 14,008 bluebottle stings were recorded over the preceding 12 months.

Australia

Beaches

Continents and regions

Destinations and attractions

Oceania

Points of interest

Queensland

Animals

Jellyfish

Life forms

Marine animals

Coastal areas

Environment and natural resources

Landforms and ecosystems

Lifeguards temporarily closed several beaches over the weekend, including the Rainbow, Tugun, Coolangatta, and Northcliffe beaches.

Surf Life Saving Queensland said the jellyfish onslaught was the result of strong northeasterly winds, which forced the bluebottles ashore. While the jellyfish have largely dissipated, the organization says some remain on the beaches.

Bluebottle stings aren't usually life-threatening, and are typically treated by the application of ice or hot water, the organization said, though CNN affiliate SBS News reported that some beachgoers over the weekend went into anaphylactic shock and required treatment from paramedics.

Dr Lisa-ann Gershwin, director of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Service, told SBS News that the number of stings over the past month was "unusual." She explained that bluebottles typically live in armadas in the middle of the ocean, but their sail-like crests allow winds to blow them ashore. "When you look at a bluebottle, and you see the bubble and the blue fringes and the long blue tentacles, that is actually a colony, that is not an individual," she told SBS News.

"Some of the bluebottle sails are right-handed and some are left-handed, across the body, so when the wind comes up it only grabs the ones with the sail going the right way for that particular breeze," she said. "It's nature's way of making sure the population never becomes extinct."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Warm, windy and rainy for Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana seeks to solve hunting decline with women, youth

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Driver sustains serious injuries after car goes "airborne"

Image

Patrons evacuated from Illinois restaurant for fire

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, West Vigo Elementary School

Image

Billiards hold tournament to raise money for Hutsonville fire victim

Image

SNAP benefits not impacted by government shutdown at local grocery store

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Showers, windy. High: 55°

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified