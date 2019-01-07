Clear

Chrissy Metz denies calling Alison Brie the b-word at the Golden Globes

It's all love between Chrissy Metz and Alison Brie.There was a bit of a dust-up Sunday night during t...

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 11:24 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 11:24 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's all love between Chrissy Metz and Alison Brie.

There was a bit of a dust-up Sunday night during the Golden Globes activities -- not between the two actresses but rather among folks over on social media.

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Entertainment and arts awards

Golden Globe Awards

Movie awards

Movies

Here's how it all came about.

Metz was participating in a Golden Globes Facebook live on the red carpet when she was asked if she knew Brie.

The camera moved away from the "This Is Us" star to Brie when some believed they heard Metz say, "She's such a b**ch."

Metz jumped on Twitter to deny she said such a thing about the "GLOW" star.

"It's terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated!" Metz tweeted. "I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart."

Brie took to her Instagram stories for some solidarity against the rumor mill.

"Nothing but love for @chrissymetz!!" she wrote on a photo of her and Metz together at last year's Screen Actors Guild Awards. "Rumors can't keep us down."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Warm, windy and rainy for Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana seeks to solve hunting decline with women, youth

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Driver sustains serious injuries after car goes "airborne"

Image

Patrons evacuated from Illinois restaurant for fire

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, West Vigo Elementary School

Image

Billiards hold tournament to raise money for Hutsonville fire victim

Image

SNAP benefits not impacted by government shutdown at local grocery store

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Showers, windy. High: 55°

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified