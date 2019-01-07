Clear

What was the deal with Christian Bale's accent at the Golden Globes?

No, Christian Bale wasn't pulling a Madonna with that accent.

Unlike the singer and some other stars who have appeared to randomly acquire an accent, Bale gave an acceptance speech at the Golden Globes that was a reminder he wasn't born in the United States.

Bale won best actor in a motion picture comedy or musical Sunday night for playing former Vice President Dick Cheney in "Vice."

Bale sounded decidedly British -- Welsh, to be precise -- as he joked his way through his speech and thanked Satan "for giving me inspiration on how to play this role."

The Golden Globes were apolitical, except that moment Dick Cheney was likened to Satan

Twitter was confused and some thought he was putting it all on.

"Christian Bale has an English accent?" ESPN reporter Michele Steele tweeted.

Others were amused that some people were surprised, since the veteran star was born in Wales.

"Christian Bale does so many American roles that when he speaks in his natural accent it just sounds like he's making fun of British people," one person tweeted.

