Police continue search for suspect in deadly bowling alley shooting

Investigators near Los Angeles pressed on Monday in their probe of a deadly weekend shooting at a bowling al...

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 7:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Investigators near Los Angeles pressed on Monday in their probe of a deadly weekend shooting at a bowling alley.

Three men were killed and four people wounded late Friday at the Gable House Bowl in Torrance, 20 miles from Los Angeles.

Police have reported no arrests.

According to CNN affiliates KTLA and KABC, the three people who died at the scene were identified by their family members as Michael Radford, 20, and Robert Meekins and Astin Edwards, both 28.

Police said two injured males were taken to a hospital and two other males sought medical attention on their own.

The gunshots went off just before midnight after a brawl involving first women and then men.

Detectives were to examine surveillance video recorded inside the building, Torrance police Sgt. Ron Harris said.

"We're also asking anyone in the public who might have seen anything, or (recorded) any cell phone video or other video, to come forward and help in this investigation," Harris said.

Torrance police officers saw multiple people with gunshot wounds when they arrived and they started lifesaving measures, including CPR and using a defibrillator, police said.

