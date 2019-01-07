Clear

Fiji water girl steals show at Golden Globes

Many fan favorites took home a Globe at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, but one unlikely star was the Fiji water girl who stole the show on the red carpet.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 7:59 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 8:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Glenn Close may have snagged the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama movie and Christian Bale won for best actor in a comedy.

But when it came to stealing the show, it was all about a mysterious brunette who you have almost certainly never heard of.

Wearing a deep blue evening dress, the initially unidentified woman managed to make herself known to the paparazzi at Sunday's award ceremony by photobombing almost every red carpet shot -- appearing behind just about everyone from Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis to Idris Elba and Richard Madden.

She also stole the spotlight from the likes of Jim Carrey, Dakota Fanning and Camilla Belle.

Later revealed as an LA-based model, Kelleth Cuthbert pulled off the brazen publicity stunt by continuously posing with a tray of bottles of Fiji Water intended for the thirsty guests.

And it was not just a case of standing demurely in the background. Instead Cuthbert, who originally hails from Toronto, made a point of staring into the camera and grabbing the global limelight.

At the start of the night, she posted a picture of herself on Instagram, captioning it: "Not the worst way to spend a Sunday... #goldenglobesfijigirl #fijiwatergirl"

Pictures of the model quickly went viral, with a host of memes and even a spoof Twitter account appearing within hours.

Fiji Water, which sponsored the award ceremony, later tweeted: "We're so glad everyone is talking about our water!

"*senses ominous presence*

"She's right behind us, isn't she? #FIJIwatergirl"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Warm, windy and rainy for Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SNAP benefits not impacted by government shutdown at local grocery store

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Showers, windy. High: 55°

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Blushing brides attend annual expo

Image

GCI Final Day

Image

Business gives the gift of heat

Image

ISU defeats Bradley

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified