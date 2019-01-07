Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

R. Kelly docuseries leaves behind a burning question: do black girls' lives matter?

Following the "Surviving R. Kelly" finale, Jada Pinkett Smith, Chance the Rapper and other celebrities are a...

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 6:44 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Following the "Surviving R. Kelly" finale, Jada Pinkett Smith, Chance the Rapper and other celebrities are asking, "Do black girls' lives matter?"

The six-part docuseries featured accounts from accusers and Kelly's close friends on his life and allegations of abuse, predatory behavior and pedophilia.

Celebrities

R Kelly

African Americans

Demographic groups

Minority and ethnic groups

Population and demographics

Society

Jada Pinkett Smith

Ne-yo

Chance the Rapper

Arts and entertainment

Celebrity and pop culture

Kelly's lawyer said the documentary is filled with false allegations, and has suggested the subjects are defaming his client for personal gain, according to Billboard.

In 2002, Kelly was charged with 21 counts of child pornography for a videotape that allegedly showed him having sex with an unidentified underage girl. He was acquitted, and his lawyers at the time said Kelly was not in the video, and suggested his likeness may have been computer-generated.

In 2017, he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen. At the time, Kelly's publicist denied previous allegations, saying they were "made up by individuals known to be dishonest."

But after Saturday's last episode of the series, people who took to social media had one question: why did no one care about the girls?

The conversation stems partly from a controversial statement Chance The Rapper made -- and which was used in the documentary -- in which he said he didn't care about the allegations at the time, because they were coming from black women.

Chance said on Twitter the quote was taken out of context.

Chance published the full segment of the interview from which his quote was used, saying in it, "We're programmed to be hyper-sensitive to black male oppression."

"Black women are exponentially a higher oppressed and violated group of people just in comparison to the whole world. Maybe I didn't care because I didn't value the accusers' stories... because they were black women."

Others also admitted to looking away for too long.

"We've all been inspired by this man," singer Tank wrote on Instagram. "We've invested so much of ourselves into this man that it's hard for us to let go. I no longer have that issue."

"I whole heartedly apologize for not coming to this realization sooner. I (CANNOT) separate the music from the monster! My 3 black daughters won't let me," he said.

John Legend, who appeared in the series, along other celebrities like #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, talk-show host Wendy Williams and Kelly's ex-wife Andrea Kelly, had a strong message for social media.

"To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn't feel risky at all," he wrote on Twitter. "I believe these women and don't give a f*** about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision."

Kelly's attorney, Brian Nix, has not responded to requests for comment by CNN.

"There is NO excuse," singer Ne-Yo posted. " Music is important. It really is. But it's not more important than protecting our children, protecting our little girls. PERIOD."

Jada Pinkett Smith: Do black girls matter enough?

"R Kelly's music sales and his streams have spiked substantially since the release of 'Surviving R. Kelly' docuseries, and I'm having a really difficult time understanding why," Jada Pinkett Smith asked.

"I really don't want to believe it's because black girls don't matter enough. Or is that the reason?"

"The sad truth is," human rights organization BlackWomensBlueprint tweeted, "Survivors... still face pushback from naysayers who question their stories or dismiss the crisis of sexual assault -- especially against Black women and girls. It's a terrible burden to have to endure."

Executive producer and showrunner Dream Hampton says she hopes "Surviving R. Kelly" serves as a starter tool to "shift culture" and "talk about rape culture and organize against patriarchy, which harms us all."

Nonprofit advocacy organization Color of Change tweeted the "strength of Black women & girls is determined by how much suffering we can endure."

"The women in #SurvivingRKelly are our heroes. But damn it if they deserved better. Too many of us still do."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Warm, windy and rainy for Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Showers, windy. High: 55°

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Blushing brides attend annual expo

Image

GCI Final Day

Image

Business gives the gift of heat

Image

ISU defeats Bradley

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Image

Clinton man arrested for burglary

Image

Man arrested for choking woman

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified