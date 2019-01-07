Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Saudi women to be notified of divorce by text

Women in Saudi Arabia divorced by their husbands will now be sent a text message to inform them of their new status.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 5:12 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 5:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Women in Saudi Arabia divorced by their husbands will now be sent a text message to inform them of their new status.

The move is designed to stop the practice of men ending marriages without telling their wives.

The Saudi courts started to send such notifications Sunday in "a step aimed at protecting the rights of female clients, and enhancing digital transformation with more services," the country's Ministry of Justice said in a statement.

The message will include the divorce certificate number and the name of the relevant court where the women can pick up the documentation.

Women can also inquire about their marital status through a website and view details of any probate certificates.

The government move comes as part of social and economic reforms known as Vision 2030 being promoted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The reforms have included women being given the right to drive.

Bin Salman was considered a reformer until the horrific murder last October of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Saudi government has denied bin Salman's involvement in the killing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Warm, windy and rainy for Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Blushing brides attend annual expo

Image

GCI Final Day

Image

Business gives the gift of heat

Image

ISU defeats Bradley

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Image

Clinton man arrested for burglary

Image

Man arrested for choking woman

Image

Ammunition goes off during house fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified