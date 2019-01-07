Clear
Soldiers say they have seized power in Gabon

Gabon's army says it has seized the state radio station and announced it has leadership over the country, declaring their dissatisfaction with President Ali Bongo.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 5:12 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 5:16 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The military say they have seized power to "restore democracy" and are disappointed by Bongo's message on December 31 from Morocco where he is recovering from a stroke. He has been battling ill health since October.

Bongo was sworn in as president of Gabon for his second seven-year term in 2016, after a disputed election that was followed by protests that turned deadly.

After a court validated the election results, Bongo's challenger at the time called the decision "biased" for "pointedly ignoring the urgent calls for transparency launched by the national and international community."

Developing story, more to come.

