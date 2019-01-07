Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Malaysia's royals meet over King Muhammad V's abdication, state media reports

Malaysia's royal families are understood to have held a meeting to discuss a date to select a new king, afte...

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 5:05 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 5:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Malaysia's royal families are understood to have held a meeting to discuss a date to select a new king, after Muhammad V announced his abdication Sunday, state media reports.

Muhammad V's abdication marked the first time in modern history that the country's constitutional leader has stepped down.

Asia

Continents and regions

Malaysia

Southeast Asia

Muhammad V was elected the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong -- Malaysia's head of state -- in December 2016. For the six years prior to that he reigned as Sultan of Kelantan province.

Every nine years, the country's nine royal families elect one of their sultans as King of the whole country.

According to state-run news agency Bernama, the cars of the rulers of six of the royal houses arrived at the Istana Negara -- the King's official residence -- Monday morning.

The royal houses were believed to be meeting to discuss a date to elect Muhammad V's successor, Bernama said.

"The media was also made to understand that an official statement would be issued the Keeper of the Rulers' Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad on the matter soon," the agency reported.

What led to the abdication?

Muhammad V's abdication "wasn't a surprise," to many political watchers in the country, says James Chin, Director of the Asia Institute at the University of Tasmania. "Last year he took a two-month vacation for medical leave."

Chin says that it is thought that an extraordinary meeting of the royal families persuaded Muhammad to step down.

Chin says that the last 12 months have "seen some fundamental change in Malaysia" -- last year was the first time that the Barisan Nasional (BN) party was ousted, and now "the first time that an Agong has stepped down."

In May last year, Muhammad V swore in current Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, ending almost five decades of rule by the BN, and paved the way for politician Anwar Ibrahim to return to the front line of politics -- including a widely anticipated leadership role when Mahathir steps aside -- by pardoning his sodomy conviction.

The King's unprecedented move also comes amongst rife speculation that he married a Russian beauty queen, Oksana Voevodina, in November. Photos were shared on social media that purport to show their wedding ceremony, but neither the Malaysian government nor the palace has confirmed the union.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Warm, windy and rainy for Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Blushing brides attend annual expo

Image

GCI Final Day

Image

Business gives the gift of heat

Image

ISU defeats Bradley

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Image

Clinton man arrested for burglary

Image

Man arrested for choking woman

Image

Ammunition goes off during house fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified