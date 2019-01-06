Clear
Regina King's inspiring Globes promise

Regina King gave one of the most passionate speeches of the night at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards.

While accepting her first ever Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her performance in "If Beale Street Could Talk," King spoke about gender parity.

"So often, everyone out there that hears us on a red carpet and they say celebrities are using the time to talk about ourselves when we are on our soap box and using a moment to talk about the systemic things that are going on in life, time's up times two," King said as cheers erupted in the audience.

"The reason why we do this is because we understand that our microphones are big and we're speaking for everyone," King continued. "I am going to use my platform to say right now that in the next two years, everything that I produce and I am making a vow and it's going to be tough to make sure that everything that I produce, that it's fifty percent women."

Her comments come one year after more than 1,000 women in the entertainment industry came together to form Time's Up to combat sexual misconduct and increase pay equity across industries.

"I just challenge anyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry, in all industries, I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same," King concluded.

