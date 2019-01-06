Clear

Soccer star Wayne Rooney arrested on public intoxication charge

Soccer star Wayne Rooney was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on December 16 and was booked into ...

Posted: Jan. 6, 2019 3:16 PM
Updated: Jan. 6, 2019 3:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Soccer star Wayne Rooney was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on December 16 and was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center in Leesburg, Virginia, according to court documents.

He was arrested by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police (MWAA), the agency that operates Reagan National and Dulles International airports. Rooney was released on a personal recognizance bond, according to Loudoun County media relations and communication manager Kraig Troxell.

Arrests

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Football (Soccer)

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

Wayne Rooney

According to online court information, the charge was for "public swearing/intoxication," a misdemeanor crime under Virginia law.

Rooney was one of English soccer's most acclaimed players and played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups for England. He holds the record for the most goals for England's international team and for Premier League club Manchester United, and he helped United win five English Premier League titles, the Champions League, Europa League and the FA Cup.

Now 33, Rooney is currently playing for MLS's DC United team, where he leads the team with 12 goals.

Rooney has been arrested before on alcohol-related charges. He pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence in September 2017 and was banned from driving for two years for the offense.

"I want publicly to apologize for my unforgivable lack of judgment in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong," he said in a statement at the time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Calm Sunday, changes Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Blushing brides attend annual expo

Image

GCI Final Day

Image

Business gives the gift of heat

Image

ISU defeats Bradley

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Image

Clinton man arrested for burglary

Image

Man arrested for choking woman

Image

Ammunition goes off during house fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year