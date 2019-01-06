Soccer star Wayne Rooney arrested on public intoxication charge

Soccer star Wayne Rooney was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on December 16 and was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center in Leesburg, Virginia, according to court documents.

He was arrested by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police (MWAA), the agency that operates Reagan National and Dulles International airports. Rooney was released on a personal recognizance bond, according to Loudoun County media relations and communication manager Kraig Troxell.

According to online court information, the charge was for "public swearing/intoxication," a misdemeanor crime under Virginia law.

Rooney was one of English soccer's most acclaimed players and played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups for England. He holds the record for the most goals for England's international team and for Premier League club Manchester United, and he helped United win five English Premier League titles, the Champions League, Europa League and the FA Cup.

Now 33, Rooney is currently playing for MLS's DC United team, where he leads the team with 12 goals.

Rooney has been arrested before on alcohol-related charges. He pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence in September 2017 and was banned from driving for two years for the offense.

"I want publicly to apologize for my unforgivable lack of judgment in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong," he said in a statement at the time.