Clear

'Jersey Shore' star Deena Cortese gives birth to boy

"Jersey Shore" cast member Deena Cortese welcomed her little meatball into the world on Saturday.Chri...

Posted: Jan. 6, 2019 1:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Jersey Shore" cast member Deena Cortese welcomed her little meatball into the world on Saturday.

Christopher John Buckner, who was due in December, is the first child for Cortese and husband Chris Buckner.

"Our Little Man has finally arrived Christopher John Buckner (CJ) born January 5th at 4:41 pm at a whopping 20.5 inches..6 Lb 8.5 ounces [Ugh] mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. you're our everything i never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ," the reality TV star posted on Instagram.

It's not clear if husband Buckner launched into fist pumps shortly after the child was born, but he did take to Instagram to praise his wife.

"I always knew my wife was one of the strongest woman I know but these past 2 days proved it.," he posted. " I couldn't be a more proud husband, and now a father to our perfect baby boy CJ."

Cortese shared her pregnancy news in July with a red, white and blue theme announcing she was due in December. The couple's gender reveal party was also featured in the latest season of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

