Marcel Hirscher back to winning ways in Zagreb

While Mikaela Shiffrin is dominating women's ski racing, Marcel Hirscher continues to cement his legacy as t...

Posted: Jan. 6, 2019 12:41 PM
Updated: Jan. 6, 2019 12:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

While Mikaela Shiffrin is dominating women's ski racing, Marcel Hirscher continues to cement his legacy as the greatest male racer of his generation -- if not all time.

The Austrian superstar won his sixth World Cup race of the season under the floodlights in Zagreb Sunday to push his overall tally to 64 victories on the circuit.

Hirscher beat France's Alexis Pinturault in the two-run slalom in Croatia for the 30th slalom win of his career as he chases an unprecedented eighth World Cup overall title

The 29-year-old was beaten by Britain's Dave Ryding in the heats of the Oslo parallel slalom last week and could only manage 26th in Italy before Christmas but his Zagreb victory puts him back on track.

Hirscher has won the last seven overall crowns -- awarded to the skier with the most points across all six disciplines -- to pass the record of five set by Luxembourg's Marc Girardelli in 1993.

He sits second on the men's all-time list of wins behind Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark, whose record of 86 is a target for Lindsey Vonn this season.

Stenmark won 40 slalom races and a record eight World Cup slalom titles, although he only clinched three overall crowns in his career, which ended in 1989.

Colorful former Italian racer Alberto Tomba is second on the list of slalom wins with 35 five clear of Hirscher.

However, the double Olympic gold medalist from PyeongChang 2018 has won five of the last six World Cup slalom titles and five of the last seven giant slalom season-ending crowns.

Another Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell holds the women's record of six overall titles, two ahead of Vonn who is set to retire after the Lake Louise race weekend early next season. Shiffrin is favorite to win a third straight overall crown this term.

Hirscher will be looking to defend his slalom and giant slalom titles when the biennial World Championships take place in Are, Sweden in February.

Shiffrin is targeting a fourth straight slalom world title next month.

