Clear

Franck Ribery: Gold-coated steak backlash earns 'heavy fine'

His meal of gold-coated steak drew ire on social media for being ostentatious, but Franck Ribery's foul-mout...

Posted: Jan. 6, 2019 9:30 AM
Updated: Jan. 6, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

His meal of gold-coated steak drew ire on social media for being ostentatious, but Franck Ribery's foul-mouthed response earned him a "heavy fine" from his club Bayern Munich.

The French soccer star posted a video Thursday of him preparing to tuck into the lavish cut, reported to cost more than $1,000, at the Nusr-Et steak restaurant owned by Turkish chef Salt Bae in Dubai.

Bundesliga

Continents and regions

Europe

FC Bayern Munich

Fines and penalties

Football (Soccer)

Franck Ribery

Germany

Law and legal system

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

Sports organizations and teams

Trial and procedure

Western Europe

But after receiving a backlash for apparently flaunting his wealth, the 35-year-old Ribery wrote a string of obscenity-laden posts Saturday.

"Let's begin with the envious, the angry, born surely because of a broken condom," read the first on Ribery's Twitter account. "F--- your mothers, your grandmothers and even your family tree. I owe you nothing."

Visit CNN.com/Sport for more news, features and videos

Bayern Munich imposed the undisclosed fine for unacceptable language from a supposed role model.

"I had a long talk with Franck and I let him know that we would impose a heavy fine on him and he accepted it," said the club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic in a statement on the club's website.

"He used words that we, FC Bayern, cannot accept and that Franck does not have the right to use, as a role-model and player of FC Bayern."

The statement added Ribery was invited to try the steak as part of an advertising campaign while on holiday in Dubai.

It denied reports he paid 1200 euros for the steak, but added that Ribery and his family were "savagely attacked" on social media before he "publicly "stood up for his family and fought back."

However, talking at the club's training camp in Doha, Salihamidzic said the response was inappropriate.

READ: Why history is with Liverpool in Premier League title race

Ribery's Twitter tirade continued: "My success is firstly thanks to God, to me and those close to me who believe in me. For the others, you are only stones in my socks."

He also attacked "pseudo journalists" who are always negative, and shared a post from a French celebrity journalist accompanied by the phrase: "I do what I want with my money."

Ribery, who played 81 times for France, joined Bayern in 2007 and has won eight Bundesliga titles with the German giant as well as the 2013 Champions League.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 26°
Calm Sunday, changes Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blushing brides attend annual expo

Image

GCI Final Day

Image

Business gives the gift of heat

Image

ISU defeats Bradley

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Image

Clinton man arrested for burglary

Image

Man arrested for choking woman

Image

Ammunition goes off during house fire

Image

1 injured in van vs. buggy accident

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year